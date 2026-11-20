Space Situational Awareness Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Space Situational Awareness Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The space situational awareness market has been gaining considerable traction recently, driven by the increasing need to track and monitor objects in orbit. As space activities expand and satellite constellations multiply, the demand for advanced monitoring and collision avoidance systems is expected to grow steadily. Here is an overview of the market's current size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook.

Market Size and Growth Forecast for the Space Situational Awareness Market

The space situational awareness market has witnessed robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.59 billion in 2025 to $1.69 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth has been fueled by the widespread deployment of radar sensors and telescopes tasked with tracking space objects, along with a surge in satellite launches that drive demand for orbit determination and conjunction analysis. Additionally, early advancements in space data centers and event-generation tools have improved the monitoring of orbital environments. Government initiatives focusing on tracking space debris and predicting re-entry events have further contributed, alongside the expansion of mission support and navigation services for launch and early-orbit operations.

Download a free sample of the space situational awareness market report:



Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, reaching $2.16 billion by 2030, continuing at a CAGR of 6.4%. The forecast period's growth is supported by the increasing need for sophisticated space debris monitoring as satellite constellations grow in size. There is also a rising adoption of automated orbit-determination and collision-avoidance software, alongside efforts to create integrated space situational awareness networks that combine commercial and government data. Real-time space weather forecasting to safeguard spacecraft assets and enhanced international cooperation for global space-traffic management are other key factors stimulating market expansion. Notable trends shaping the future include advancements in artificial intelligence and autonomous intelligence, digitalization, cloud computing, big data, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, smart infrastructure, robotics, Industry 4.0, and intelligent manufacturing.

Understanding Space Situational Awareness and Its Importance

Space situational awareness involves monitoring and tracking objects in space by identifying them, determining their orbits, and understanding the surrounding environment. It also includes predicting future positions and potential risks, which is essential for forecasting possible collisions and alerting space operators about hazardous close approaches. This information supports timely collision avoidance maneuvers that protect valuable space assets.

View the full space situational awareness market report:



Key Factors Driving Market Growth in Space Situational Awareness

The rising demand for space-based sensing activities is a primary factor propelling the space situational awareness market forward. Space-based sensing involves remote sensing technologies that profile Earth's atmosphere and ionosphere with high vertical resolution and global coverage, often using GNSS signals collected by low-Earth orbit satellites. This capability is crucial for governments to effectively plan their space missions by reliably predicting the trajectories of cataloged space objects and debris.

For instance, in August 2025, the UK Space Agency reported that satellite services-encompassing navigation, Earth observation, meteorology, and communication-contributed $527.30 billion (£454 billion) to the UK economy in 2024, making up 18% of the country's total GDP. Such economic impacts highlight the growing importance of space-based sensing, which in turn drives demand for enhanced situational awareness solutions.

Regional Leadership and Growth in the Space Situational Awareness Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the space situational awareness market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on the global market landscape.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Analysis of Space Situational Awareness Market Segmentation Highlights Significant Growth Prospects Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 20, 2026, 11:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.