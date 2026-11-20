TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Project Executive at HBA Design Build, Jennifer Leads Project Execution, Safety, and Team Development With a Collaborative, Hands-On ApproachCelina, Texas – Jennifer Hooker is a highly accomplished construction professional with nearly 30 years of experience in the industry, currently serving as Project Executive at HBA Design Build. In this role, she provides strategic leadership across project execution, safety initiatives, team development, client relationships, project evaluation, and operational procedures. She oversees teams of project managers, assistant project managers, and superintendents. Her specialties include construction management, project executive leadership, design-build construction, project planning, execution and delivery, and large-scale project management. Jennifer is dedicated to mentoring professionals, strengthening project delivery, and supporting organizational growth through collaboration, innovation, and effective communication.Her path into construction began long before her professional career. In her youth, she helped with her father's sign business, gaining early construction experience that unexpectedly led to a valuable and rewarding career. She went on to begin her professional journey with Lincoln Property Company, a leading Dallas-based developer. There, a Vice President of Construction encouraged her to learn directly from field superintendents, giving her invaluable hands-on experience. That early exposure to all aspects of construction became the foundation for her extensive expertise and her collaborative leadership style.From those beginnings, Jennifer's career has taken her from project operations to executive leadership, with hands-on experience in every phase of the construction process. She has played a key role with a newly developed general contracting company, contributing to daily operations, coordinating multiple projects, and bringing greater efficiency to its processes. Her diverse portfolio spans complex office, retail, industrial, medical, hospitality, and mixed-use commercial developments. Among her notable projects is the Statler, a transformative mixed-use restoration in Dallas featuring hotel, residential, office, and retail components. Her commitment to excellence and leadership earned her the Ironman Award from Lincoln Property Company, which recognized her dedication, reliability, and positive impact. More recently, she was honored as a member of Influential Women and received an Influential Women plaque, a recognition she has described with pride and gratitude.Jennifer earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration and Management from The University of Texas at Dallas. She has continued to build her expertise through project management courses and holds OSHA 10 and OSHA 30 certifications, along with Procore certification. She also maintains current First Aid and CPR certifications and serves as a Notary Public. Outside of her construction work, she co-invented a children's learning board game with her husband.Jennifer attributes much of her success to the unwavering support of her husband, who has consistently encouraged her and understood the demands of her career. His willingness to help balance family responsibilities and to support her through important decisions has allowed her to pursue opportunities, challenge herself, and keep growing professionally. That strong support system has given her the confidence and flexibility to make choices aligned with her career goals while maintaining balance in her personal life.The best career advice Jennifer has received is to trust her instincts, follow her heart, and keep moving forward with confidence. Over the years, she has learned the importance of staying true to her values, making decisions based on what she knows is right, and not allowing obstacles or outside opinions to hold her back. By remaining focused on growth, perseverance, and progress, she has navigated challenges and continued advancing both personally and professionally.For young women entering construction, Jennifer encourages them to stay strong, remain confident, and always stand firm in their knowledge and abilities. She urges them to believe in themselves, understand the value they bring, and communicate their ideas and expertise with confidence. In her view, every challenge and experience is an opportunity to learn and develop. By staying resilient and committed to growth, she is confident that young women can build successful and fulfilling careers in the industry.Jennifer sees the biggest challenges in her field today as helping clients understand the complexities of the industry, navigating project obstacles, and managing the impact of rising material costs. As a general contractor, coordinating multiple trades while maintaining quality, timelines, and clear communication requires strong leadership and adaptability. At the same time, she views these challenges as opportunities to strengthen relationships, improve project management processes, and continue delivering successful outcomes through collaboration and innovation.Honesty, integrity, support, and respect are the values Jennifer holds most important in both her work and personal life. She is convinced that building trust through transparent communication and treating others with respect are essential to strong relationships and long-term success. These principles guide how she approaches challenges, collaborates with others, and makes decisions. Her family's support is what she values most, and the balance between work and home has given her a deep foundation and an understanding of the importance of sustainability and faith.Jennifer is deeply committed to her community. She has served on her homeowners' association's architectural board for more than 20 years and is a member of the Lakewood Pointe HOA. She volunteers with the Children's Advocacy Center of Dallas, the Sarcoma Foundation of America, and Poetic Dallas. Over the past six years, she has supported nonprofit organizations focused on sarcoma cancer awareness and research while standing by her husband through his cancer battle. Looking ahead, she remains focused on building strong teams, fostering lasting client relationships, and supporting her company's continued growth.From learning the trade in her father's sign business to leading teams as a Project Executive, Jennifer has built a career defined by hands-on knowledge, steady leadership, and genuine care for the people around her. Her resilience and dedication to service continue to shape the projects she oversees and the community she calls home. Jennifer Hooker continues to make a meaningful and lasting impact on the construction industry and on the lives of those she mentors and serves.Learn More about Jennifer Hooker:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women: Jennifer Hooker, Builds Strong Teams and Lasting Client Relationships Over 25 Years in Construction News Provided By Influential Women November 20, 2026, 11:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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