VA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Founder and CEO of Phoenix Health Compass and Phoenix Navigator, Christina Builds AI-Powered Tools That Help Patients and Caregivers Navigate Care and Recovery With ConfidenceLorton, Virginia – Christina A. Cole is the Founder and CEO of Phoenix Health Compass and Phoenix Navigator, a healthcare technology innovator, keynote speaker, published author, and patient advocate. Her work is dedicated to transforming the patient experience through transparency, education, and AI-powered innovation. Christina also continues to serve in federal public service while leading the growth of her company. She brings together public service, technology, and lived experience with a single aim: improving healthcare for patients everywhere. Her mission rests on a simple conviction that no patient or caregiver should ever have to navigate healthcare alone.That mission was born from personal experience. In 2023, what began as a routine surgical procedure resulted in septic shock, cardiac arrest, months of hospitalization, bilateral transmetatarsal amputations, the loss of several fingertips, and years of recovery. During that journey, Christina saw firsthand how difficult it was to find trusted healthcare information, prepare for critical decisions, and navigate life after leaving the hospital. She has written that information existed but was scattered, that different pieces of her care lived in different places, and that questions often came to her after an appointment rather than during it. Over time she stopped accepting that this was simply how healthcare works and began asking why it had to be that way. That question changed her direction and became the catalyst for building a better path forward for patients and caregivers.Christina did not come from Silicon Valley, a healthcare executive suite, or a software engineering background. What she brought was lived experience, curiosity, determination, and a growing understanding of a problem she believed deserved attention. Drawing on a foundation of formal technology training, federal professional training, and extensive self-directed learning, she expanded her technical expertise into web development and healthcare technology. She entered unfamiliar territory that included healthcare data, artificial intelligence, privacy and security, product development, compliance, user experience, and software architecture. Rather than seeing gaps in knowledge as a barrier, she learned to treat them as things she simply did not know yet. Her approach has been to ask questions, bring in expertise where it is needed, listen to those who know more, and change direction when the evidence calls for it.The result is the Phoenix Ecosystem. Phoenix Health Compass is an AI-powered Healthcare Intelligence and Decision Support Platform that helps patients research providers, compare hospitals, verify credentials, prepare for appointments, and understand healthcare information. It relies on trusted public data and evidence-informed educational guidance to help people make informed decisions. Its companion platform, Phoenix Navigator, extends support beyond treatment by guiding patients and caregivers through recovery. It offers personalized guidance, educational Recovery Centers, practical planning tools, medication and symptom organization, nutrition and wellness resources, caregiver support, AI-powered assistance, and a growing patient community.Beyond her work as a founder, Christina is the author of Through the Ashes, a memoir that chronicles her journey from surviving septic shock to finding purpose through advocacy. She is a sought-after keynote speaker on healthcare innovation, patient empowerment, self-advocacy, sepsis awareness, resilience, leadership, and transforming adversity into impact. She collaborates with healthcare organizations, patient advocacy groups, clinicians, researchers, and technology leaders who share her vision of a more transparent, accessible, and patient-centered system. Her work has been recognized by organizations including Sepsis Alliance and the Global Sepsis Alliance, and she is a member of both, as well as Leadhership Global. Christina regards her greatest milestone not as publishing a book but as transforming one life-changing experience into a purpose.Christina attributes her success to the unwavering support of her family, a deep sense of purpose, and a commitment to never stop learning. Her husband, her parents, and especially her son have been her greatest sources of strength. After surviving septic shock and rebuilding her life, she became determined to turn adversity into something meaningful. Every challenge has reinforced her conviction that resilience, integrity, compassion, and perseverance can transform even the darkest moments into opportunities for lasting impact. Above all, she hopes her son sees that setbacks do not define a person, but the response to them does.The best career advice Christina ever received came from her father, who told her not to quit her day job to chase her dream and to build a strong foundation first. He encouraged her to pursue entrepreneurship thoughtfully, develop her vision while maintaining stability, and transition only when the business was ready. That guidance has shaped every decision she has made. It taught her that lasting success is not built overnight, but through patience, preparation, continuous learning, and the courage to take calculated risks when the time is right.For young women entering healthcare technology, Christina advises starting before they have all the answers, since some of the most meaningful opportunities come from a willingness to learn along the way. She encourages them to build a strong foundation, stay curious, ask questions, and seek out mentors. In her experience, women entrepreneurs are remarkably generous with their knowledge and genuinely want to see one another succeed. She urges newcomers to view other women as collaborators rather than competitors, to invest in authentic relationships, and never to underestimate the power of community. Most importantly, she wants them to know that their lived experiences have value, because some of the best innovations come from solving a problem one has faced personally.Looking at her field, Christina sees one of the greatest opportunities in empowering patients with trustworthy, easy-to-understand information. Healthcare has grown increasingly complex, and many patients are expected to make life-changing decisions without the tools or knowledge they need. Technology, and AI in particular, has the potential to bridge that gap by making healthcare information more accessible, understandable, and actionable. At the same time, she stresses that innovation must be balanced with responsibility. Building healthcare technology requires a firm commitment to privacy, security, transparency, and ethical AI, so that patients can trust that their information is protected and that guidance is rooted in evidence-informed sources. In her view, the future of healthcare depends not only on better technology but on technology that empowers patients while earning their trust.Christina's life and work are guided by compassion, integrity, service, resilience, transparency, and continuous learning. She begins every decision by asking whether it will genuinely improve someone's life, a principle that shapes how she leads, how she builds technology, and how she advocates for patients and caregivers. She holds that trust is earned through honesty, empathy, and accountability, and that innovation should always serve people rather than the other way around. Her family remains at the center of everything, reminding her each day why the mission matters. She does not see her platforms as businesses alone, but as a lifelong commitment to empowering patients and strengthening healthcare transparency.Looking ahead, Christina wants to work with healthcare and patient organizations that believe lived experience belongs alongside professional expertise. She hopes to speak on stages where conversations about patient safety, sepsis, disability, recovery, and healthcare innovation are taking place, and to work with journalists, producers, and podcasters willing to tell the complicated stories that exist beyond survival. She also seeks to collaborate with innovators who understand that responsible technology should strengthen the patient's position without diminishing the human relationship at the heart of medicine. She is passionate about encouraging others, particularly women and aspiring entrepreneurs, to pursue ambitious goals with courage, resilience, and authenticity.From a life-altering medical crisis to the founding of a healthcare technology company, Christina has chosen to turn what she lived through into tools, stories, and advocacy that help others feel informed, prepared, and supported. Her journey shows that purpose can arrive before confidence, and that the willingness to learn can open doors that experience alone cannot. Through the Phoenix Ecosystem, her memoir, and her voice on stage, she is helping make the full patient journey visible to the system meant to serve it. Christina A. Cole stands as proof that lived experience, paired with determination and integrity, can reshape how patients and families find their way through healthcare.Learn More about Christina A. Cole:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Christina A. Cole,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Features Christina A. Cole: Turning Lived Experience Into Patient-Centered Healthcare Technology News Provided By Influential Women November 20, 2026, 11:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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