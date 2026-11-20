TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Dean of Nursing and Health Science and Founder of Trusted Counsel Solutions, LLC, Shaping the Next Generation of Nurses Through Academic Leadership, Consulting, and ResearchKnoxville, Tennessee – Tiffany Skinner is a nursing leader, educator, consultant, and speaker with more than 25 years of experience spanning clinical practice, higher education, and healthcare leadership. She holds the credentials DNP, RN, APRN, and APN-BC. As Dean of Nursing and Health Science at Chattanooga College Medical Dental and Technical Careers, she oversees academic programs that prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals while maintaining rigorous educational standards and strong student outcomes. She is also Founder and Principal Nursing Consultant of Trusted Counsel Solutions, LLC, where she advises healthcare organizations and academic institutions on accreditation, regulatory compliance, licensure, and clinical program development.Tiffany's career rests on a strong clinical foundation. She worked as an intensive care nurse, a travel nurse, and a nurse practitioner specializing in cardiac electrophysiology before moving into academia. There she served as Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Associate Dean, and Dean of Nursing. A Doctor of Nursing Practice graduate of Walden University, she has built a reputation for advancing nursing education through curriculum innovation, faculty development, clinical judgment training, and NCLEX success strategies. She serves as a reviewer for the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) and has supported competency-based education initiatives in collaboration with the Tennessee and multistate Boards of Nursing.Her advocacy in evidence-based healthcare and cancer prevention carries personal meaning. Inspired by her family's experience with a cancer diagnosis, Tiffany dedicated her doctoral research to addressing barriers to vaccination and promoting preventive health strategies, and she counts the signing of her doctoral manuscript for publication among her milestone moments. That work has made her an international speaker and subject matter expert on vaccination, nursing leadership, and healthcare innovation through organizations such as Sigma Theta Tau. Her contributions to the profession have been recognized with four awards. She also serves on the HPV CancerFreeTN research committee.Tiffany attributes her success to the love and support of her family and friends. The best career advice she has received is to be her own advocate and to apply for the position she has a vision for. Her message to young women entering nursing is direct: earn the degree, and earn the doctorate as well. Even for those who work for themselves, she explains, advanced education provides a voice, a platform, and greater reach. She has never regretted her own education. Her nurse practitioner license allowed her to care for patients with freedom and autonomy, and those patients gave her a great deal of love in return, while the DNP opened doors to influence research and policy in ways she had not imagined.Looking at her field, Tiffany sees personal training and mentorship as essential to nursing but difficult to scale in ways that support growing programs. Schools want to expand, hospitals want to hire more nurses, and boards want to ensure safety, so many factors are at play in building confidence and competence in future nurses. Each of these groups brings legitimate priorities, and she sees lasting progress coming from efforts that help them work in concert rather than in isolation. In her view, accountability and consistency are the cultural factors that can make or break a program.Faith and respect are the values that guide her work and personal life, shaping how she leads faculty, supports students, and serves the organizations that seek her counsel. Tiffany extends that commitment into her community as a volunteer with KARM, HOSA, and Random Acts of Flowers, as Communication Chair of the PAC at the Webb School of Knoxville, and as a past president of Sigma Phi Nu. Her memberships include Sigma Theta Tau, the STTI Phi Nu Nursing Honor Society, and TNA.Guided by a commitment to excellence, mentorship, and public service, Tiffany continues to strengthen educational institutions, empower healthcare professionals, and improve patient outcomes through leadership, research, and consulting. Through every classroom, accreditation review, and research effort, Tiffany Skinner is helping to shape a more confident and capable future for the nursing profession.Learn More about Tiffany Skinner:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Trusted Counsel Solutions,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Profiles Tiffany Skinner: Advancing Nursing Education, Accreditation, and Preventive Health Leadership News Provided By Influential Women November 20, 2026, 11:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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