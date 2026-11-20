MENAFN - Live Mint) After a wait of 13 years, Grand Theft Auto fans have finally returned to Vice City with the launch of GTA 6. While players have been exploring the game's vast open world, completing missions and discovering hidden details, an unexpected musical inclusion has caught the attention of Indian gamers - a Bengali song released in 1982.

The track, Aaj Shanibar by Rupa Biswas, features on one of the game's in-car radio stations. Its appearance has introduced the decades-old Indian song to a new audience, with players from different parts of the world discovering it while playing GTA 6.

The inclusion has also become a talking point among Indian fans, adding an unexpected Indian connection to the game's much-discussed launch.

Which Bengali song features in GTA 6?

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1What Bengali song is featured in GTA 6?⌵

GTA 6 features“Aaj Shanibar,” a 1982 song performed by Kolkata singer Rupa Biswas. The title translates to“Today is Saturday.”

2Which GTA 6 radio station plays Aaj Shanibar?⌵

“Aaj Shanibar” plays on Worldwide FM, an in-game radio station featuring international music. Players can listen while driving through Leonida.

3Who composed Aaj Shanibar by Rupa Biswas?⌵

Aashish Khan composed and arranged the song's album,“Disco Jazz.” The track blends disco, funk and Indian classical sounds.

4Why is Aaj Shanibar getting attention after GTA 6's release?⌵

Its inclusion on GTA 6's in-game radio has introduced the decades-old Bengali song to a new, international audience. It has also become a talking point among Indian fans.

Aaj Shanibar, which translates to 'Today is Saturday', is part of Rupa Biswas' 1982 album 'Disco Jazz'. The song can be heard on Worldwide FM, one of the radio stations available in GTA 6.

The station plays a selection of international music, including house and jazz. Players can tune in while driving through Leonida, the fictional US state where the game is set.

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Released more than four decades ago, Aaj Shanibar is known for its disco sound, which combines dance rhythms with Indian musical influences.

Who composed Aaj Shanibar?

The album 'Disco Jazz' was composed and arranged by Aashish Khan. The music brings together elements of disco, funk and Indian classical sounds.

Rupa Biswas, a singer from Kolkata, performed the track, which features lyrics in both Bengali and Hindi.

Although Aaj Shanibar has long been known among collectors and listeners of vintage Indian disco music, its inclusion in GTA 6 has brought renewed attention to the song. The game's global player base is now getting an opportunity to discover the track through its in-game radio.

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GTA 6 was released on November 19, 2026, more than 13 years after its predecessor, GTA 5. The latest instalment takes players back to Vice City, where they can explore new locations, characters and missions.

GTA 6 price in India: How much do editions cost?

GTA 6 is available in two editions in India. The Standard Edition costs ₹5,999, while the Ultimate Edition costs ₹7,499 on the official PlayStation and Xbox digital stores.

Standard Edition – ₹5,999: Includes the base game

Ultimate Edition – ₹7,499: Includes the base game and additional in-game content, such as vehicles, weapons, clothing, and other items

Players who purchase the Standard Edition can also buy the Ultimate Edition Upgrade separately through the PlayStation or Microsoft store. A physical boxed version of the Ultimate Edition is not available.

Where can you buy GTA 6 in India?

There are different options to buy the game:

1. Official digital stores

Players can purchase and download GTA 6 directly from:

PlayStation Store for PS5 and PS5 Pro

Xbox Store for Xbox Series X|S.

2. Online and offline retailers

GTA 6 is available through online retailers and quick-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Zepto, and Blinkit in select locations. Availability, delivery charges, and final prices may vary by seller and location. GTA 6 is also available through offline retail stores in India such as Vijay Sales and Chroma.