MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Friday that the state Cabinet had decided to initiate legal action against everyone involved in the publication of the controversial book 'Basava Mantapa', which allegedly insults social reformer Jagajyothi Basavanna.

He added that directions had already been issued to seize copies of the book.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said the insult to Basavanna was a matter of great disrespect to Karnataka, as the state regarded him as its cultural icon and followed his principles and ideals.

"Basavanna's teachings, practices and ideals are being adopted by our (Congress) government. His footsteps and principles are a model for the entire country," he added.

The Chief Minister said a statue of Basavanna had also been installed in Delhi and the state government was working to take his teachings to every village, household, school and office in Karnataka.

His (Basavanna's) portrait had been installed in government offices, and the state government was committed to functioning in accordance with his principles and ideals, he added.

Shivakumar alleged that certain media platforms and miscreants were attempting to create mutual hostility in society in the name of caste.

He said the issue had been discussed seriously at the Cabinet meeting, where several Ministers, including Eshwar Khandre, M.B. Patil, Shivanand Patil, Basavaraj Rayareddy, Yathindra Siddaramaiah and K.H. Muniyappa, had supported the decision to seize the book.

The Basava Samiti had also written to him regarding the issue, and further detailed discussions were required, he added.

The Chief Minister said leaders from various political parties had also approached him over the controversy.

As there were possibilities of protests and a consequent disturbance to public peace in the state, the state government had decided to act immediately.

Responding to a query about the Supreme Court dismissing petitions filed by Tamil Nadu seeking the release of Cauvery water, Shivakumar said Karnataka would certainly release water to the neighbouring state if it had sufficient reserves.

"If there is water, we will certainly release it to Tamil Nadu. However, at present, our own state does not have enough water even for drinking purposes. It is our responsibility to protect the interests of the state and its farmers," he added.

He said he had alerted farmers about the seriousness of the situation and advised them to remain cautious.

"This year, the situation is such that we could not even offer 'Bagina' to the Cauvery," he added.

The actual water availability in Karnataka was known to Tamil Nadu, the state government and the entire world, Shivakumar said, adding that the dismissal of Tamil Nadu's petitions by the Supreme Court was a fact.

He also said he was conveying the details of the court order in the matter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Asked whether he had held discussions with Ministers regarding the Hiriyur by-election, Shivakumar said various issues had been discussed.

Clarifying the invitation extended to legislators for dinner at the newly renovated Ganga Guest House, he added that it was not restricted to any particular political party.

"I had invited everyone for dinner as we had moved into the new house, Ganga. Invitations were extended to everyone yesterday. I am the Chief Minister of all 224 MLAs in the state, and therefore, I invited everyone," he said.