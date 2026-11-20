MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Jal Shakti Ministry's Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) launched the 'Swachh Shauchalay – Garimamay Bhavishya' (SSGB) campaign under Swachh Bharat Mission -Grameen (SBM-G) on World Toilet Day, an official said on Friday.

The nationwide campaign, launched on Thursday, will run from November 19 to December 10, culminating on Human Rights Day, said the official in a statement.

The campaign was launched under Swachh Bharat Mission -Grameen (SBM-G) on World Toilet Day, 2026, observed on Thursday, it said.

Aishvarya Singh, Joint Secretary and National Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), emphasised that the Swachh Shauchalay – Garimamay Bhavishya campaign has been designed around dignity for all and sanitation for all.

She highlighted that the SSGB campaign also focuses on school children as future custodians of Swachhata, sensitising them on Swachhata, the importance of sanitation and hygiene and community participation for keeping toilets clean and accessible to all.

She called on the State/UT SBM(G) teams to coordinate with School Management Committees and the government departments to facilitate participation of school children in the campaign, including for school sanitation audits.

Aishvarya Singh highlighted the importance of clean and functional Community Sanitary Complexes at places with high public footfall areas, including in tourist places in the country, recognising their contribution directly to overall visitor experience and indirectly to the local economy.

The e- launch concluded with an appeal to all States/UTs for ensuring engagement with different stakeholders, making it a successful campaign driven by Jan Bhagidari for Sampoorna Swachhata.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, launched the 'Swachh Shauchalay – Garimamay Bhavishya' (SSGB) under the United Nations theme for World Toilet Day 2026, 'Safe toilets. Equal futures', links sanitation to gender equality.

Aligned with the same, the Swachh Shauchalay – Garimamay Bhavishya campaign focuses on improving rural sanitation facilities, with particular attention to the needs of women, girl students and Divyangjan, the statement said.

The campaign's objectives include: Assessment of the status of CSCs and institutional toilets; assessment of toilet typology for the village and retrofitting; assessment and planning of mechanised desludging; and encouraging communities to transform CSCs and institutional toilets into welcoming, clean and well-maintained spaces.