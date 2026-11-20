MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) China's efforts to position artificial intelligence as a new engine of economic growth are likely to fail as a sharp correction in AI-related stocks exposes broader concerns about valuations and profitability, a new report has said.

The report from Mekong News said China's AI-focused STAR50 index plummeted 40 per cent in less than four months, erasing roughly $480 billion in market value, while the broader CSI300 index has dropped around 20 per cent from its June highs.

Citing investment bank Goldman Sachs, the report noted that AI-related stocks account for 42 per cent of China's market capitalisation and 57 per cent of market turnover, making the sector's correction more consequential than an ordinary market decline.

After manufacturing and real estate showed signs of strain, AI was supposed to be China's success story. But investors are discovering that technological ambition does not automatically translate into profits. The AI rally pushed many Chinese technology stocks to levels disconnected from commercial reality.

"Investors poured money into robotics, chips and AI platforms under the belief that government backing would ensure long-term success. Companies such as Unitree became retail-investor favourites, with its shares reportedly oversubscribed thousands of times before listing," the report said even as these market darlings suffered sharp declines.

Investors became increasingly sceptical over profitability and economic fundamentals of many AI-related companies as they reached valuations that proved difficult to justify through earnings performance.

The deeper concern is the growing gap between state planning and market outcomes, the report noted.

Though China's leadership has repeatedly mobilised investments to multiple fronts, it has equally struggled to manage the consequences when speculative excess emerges.

"The property bubble expanded under official encouragement. The AI boom was championed as a strategic national priority. In both cases, ordinary investors interpreted government support as an implicit guarantee, that assumption is now proving costly," the report said.

Despite pouring billions of dollars into AI development, China continues to struggle from challenges in areas related to data security, cyber intrusions, intellectual property disputes and AI reliability.

"AI innovation thrives on openness, experimentation and transparency, while China's political system prioritises centralised control, censorship and information management," the report noted.

-IANS

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