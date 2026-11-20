MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Chief Ministers of several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states on Friday paid tribute and offered condolences on the demise of Savitri Devi, the mother of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Savitri Devi, passed away at the age of 91 on Friday at her ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

She breathed her last at around 11 a.m., leaving the family in deep mourning.

According to reports, her last rites will be performed in Haridwar on Saturday.

Taking to social media platform X, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the news of passing away of Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, is "deeply saddening".

"I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. I pray that God grant the departed soul a place at his divine feet and give her grieving family the strength to bear this immense sorrow," he added.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also expressed her grief, saying that a mother's love, her selflessness, and the values she instills are life's most precious legacy.

"Her passing is an irreparable loss for the entire family. Her values and blessings will forever guide the family. I pray to Baba Kedarnath to grant the departed soul a place at his divine feet and to give CM Yogi Adityanath Ji and all the grieving family members the strength and support to bear this sorrow," she said on X.

Her Bihar counterpart Samrat Choudhary also described a mother's love, blessings and affection as life's "most precious treasures".

"Her passing is an irreparable loss whose void can never be filled. In this difficult hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with the entire bereaved family. May God give the grieving family members strength and solace during this difficult time," he said.

Terming the news as "deeply saddening", Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said: "For a son, his mother is his entire world."

"No one can take the place of a mother's love and blessings in one's life. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with Yogi Adityanath Ji and his bereaved family," he added.

His Odisha counterpart Mohan Charan Majhi also offered "heartfelt condolences" to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and the bereaved family in this hour of "profound grief".

"May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath grant eternal peace to the departed soul and bestow strength and fortitude upon the family to bear this irreparable loss," he also said on X.

Offering his condolences, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said: "During this difficult time, my heartfelt condolences are with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) and all his family members. May Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his divine feet and give the grieving family the strength to bear this unbearable sorrow."