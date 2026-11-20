MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 20 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, has questioned the naming of the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge as 'Nitish Setu', claiming that he had earlier demanded that the structure be named after freedom fighter and socialist leader Akshaywat Rai, from the state.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar on November 21 and inaugurate the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge, a major connectivity project linking Patna and Vaishali.

On Friday, Tejashwi shared two old documents on social media to support his claim, reviving the controversy over the naming of the bridge ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled inauguration on November 21.

The first document, dated January 29, 2026, contains a request submitted by Tejashwi in his capacity as a Bihar MLA, seeking to name the bridge after Akshaywat Rai, a freedom fighter from Vaishali.

The second document, dated February 27, 2026, relates to a private member's resolution moved by Tejashwi during the second session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

It also proposed naming the bridge 'Akshaywat Rai Setu'.

The documents shared by the RJD leader also include a response from the state government's Road Construction Department, dated February 10, 2026.

According to the department's reply, it had already received a proposal to name the bridge after Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, and further action was being taken on that proposal.

Referring to the documents, Tejashwi questioned why the bridge was eventually named 'Nitish Setu' when proposals to name it after other prominent personalities had already been raised.

He said he had reiterated his demand for 'Akshaywat Rai Setu' in the Assembly when Nitish Kumar was unwell.

"At that time, the government had indicated that a proposal to name the bridge after Guru Gobind Singh was under consideration," he claimed.

Tejashwi also targeted Prime Minister Modi over the proposed inauguration, alleging that the bridge had already been inaugurated around a year and two months ago and that vehicles had been using it for the past year.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi, he alleged that he repeatedly inaugurates projects completed by others and now wants to unveil a plaque bearing his name.

He also claimed that the Centre had made no financial contribution towards the decision to construct the bridge or its execution.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's scheduled visit to Vaishali and Raghopur on Saturday, Tejashwi accused him of seeking publicity through photographs with completed projects.