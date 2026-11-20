MENAFN - IANS) Dahod (Gujarat), Nov 20 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday held a traditional khatla baithak with tribal families at Chandawada village in Dahod district, interacting with residents about their lifestyle, local traditions and access to basic amenities on the third and final day of his visit to the district.

The meeting was held at Bhabor Faliya in Chandawada village, where residents welcomed the Chief Minister with a traditional tribal folk dance.

Patel interacted with villagers and children to understand their concerns, aspirations and expectations.

Dineshbhai Chauhan, a person with disability from the village, welcomed Patel along with the former District Panchayat president and the village sarpanch by presenting him with a lotus flower.

A woman with disability associated with the local Sakhi Mandal also presented the Chief Minister with a traditional 'toran', a decorative hanging handcrafted from bamboo.

During the interaction, Patel sought information about the villagers' way of life, customs and traditions, as well as the basic facilities available in the village.

The meeting was part of the Chief Minister's three-day visit to the tribal region of Dahod, during which he visited villages, public facilities and local development projects and interacted with residents.

Earlier in the day, Patel visited Thakkarbapa Lake at Patadungari in Garbada taluka, where he reviewed its area, water storage capacity, available reserves and distribution arrangements.

He also interacted with fishermen about their occupation, income, business opportunities, employment and their children's education. He planted a banyan sapling at Neer Vatika in Patadungari.

On the second day of the visit, Patel held a review meeting with district officials at the Forest Department hall in the Ratanmahal Project area of Dhanpur taluka to assess ongoing development works and discuss future plans.

He also heard citizens' representations at the Garbada Taluka Panchayat office and directed officials to take necessary action.

His itinerary included visits to the ancient Baba Dev shrine at Bhuvero village in the Ratanmahal forests, the home of a tribal farmer in Pipargota and the village's Nand Ghar-Anganwadi Centre.

He also visited the residence of a tribal family in Bhamatalai Faliya, where he shared a traditional meal comprising makai rotlo, urad dal, roti and chana bhaji.