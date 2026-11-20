Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his pain on the demise of Savitri Devi, mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He condoled the loss of the latter. "May peace be given to her soul".

"He has expressed his condolences to Yogi Adityanath and his family, saying that the love, blessings and care of a mother is the most valuable thing in life. It is an irreplaceable loss for the family."

CM Dhami condoles demise of Savitri Devi

"Her demise is very painful. The love, blessings and care that a mother gives to her children is the most valuable asset in life and her demise is an irreplaceable loss for the family," said Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"Yogi Adityanath and his family members are in a state of great loss. I express my condolences to UP CM Yogi Adityanath."

Savitri Devi, mother of Yogi Adityanath, breathed her last in her native village Panchur in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand on November 20. She was 91. The news of her demise has led to an outpouring of condolence messages from political leaders across the country.

Dhami prays for blessings for the grieving family

Dhami also prayed for blessings from Baba Kedar. "May the departed soul attain peace and reach the holy feet of Baba Kedar. May strength be provided to Yogi Adityanath and all family members grieving so that they can tolerate this loss."

Expressing his wishes for peace to Savitri Devi's soul and strength to the family, Dhami also offered his condolences to Yogi Adityanath and his close ones. He said it is an irreplaceable loss for them.

"Om Shanti. The loss of mother is a great shock for the family. My condolences to the grieving family members. May strength be provided to the grieving family members."