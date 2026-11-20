MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Young India batter Aaryavir Sehwag has identified Virat Kohli as a major inspiration behind his approach to batting, saying he wants to adapt to match situations and deliver what the team requires rather than confining himself to a particular style of play.

The son of former India opener Virender Sehwag, Aaryavir enjoyed an impressive campaign in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup in Oman, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 361 runs in five matches, including a century and three half-centuries. He was also named Player of the Tournament as India clinched their ninth title with a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final.

Aaryavir's standout performance came against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 10, when he struck a magnificent 160 off 168 balls, hitting 17 fours and seven sixes to help India post 309/7. India went on to win the contest by 70 runs and secure a place in the semifinals.

Reflecting on the innings, Aaryavir said he drew inspiration from Kohli's ability to assess situations and play according to the team's requirements. He added that negotiating the challenging initial overs and adjusting to the unexpected turn on the Oman surface were crucial to his knock.

“I don't label myself as a stroke player or any kind of player. I just want to play according to the situation. As I've said earlier, I am a huge Virat Kohli fan, and I want to do what the team requires and needs at that time. I'm glad that I could play the way I did,” he told Jio Star.

“Initially, those 10 to 15 overs have always been a challenge in Oman throughout the Asia Cup. In those first 10 to 15 overs, the plan was to see off the seam movement, and after that, shockingly, there was turn as well in that match against UAE. It was a strange kind of wicket, but I'm glad that I could spend a good amount of time on that wicket and once I got set, I just kept batting, and the runs kept coming,” he added.

Aaryavir said he focused on playing each delivery on its merit and avoided thinking too far ahead while building his innings.

“I was not thinking too far ahead, just looking to play each ball on its merit and take the singles and twos. The 160-run knock was special because it came on a difficult wicket where batting was not easy,” he said.

The youngster also opened up about battling pain after being struck on his right forearm by Pakistan pacer Ali Raza during India's U19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan. Despite the discomfort, Aaryavir continued batting and went on to score 58 off 61 deliveries, including nine fours, in India's successful chase of 338.

He revealed that the initial medication provided by the team physio did little to ease the pain, forcing him to rethink his batting approach and focus on shots he could execute with his top hand.

“When I got struck, I was experiencing a lot of pain, and I was not able to move my elbow much. The physio came in and gave me painkillers. The first dose did not help much; there was a lot of pain. So, I was just thinking that I might not be able to bat for long because the pain was a lot, but I had to push through that pain, and I wanted to get as many runs as I could for the team,” he said.

“So, I was looking to charge up a bit, thinking about the shots I could play with the top hand, like through the V or over covers. Those were the shots in my mind that I could still hit with one hand, the top hand. So, if I got the ball in front, I was looking to hit it up and over so that I could contribute as much as possible,” he added.