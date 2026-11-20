MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SweepsPulse relaunches with new tools for comparing US sweepstakes casinos, covering bonuses, payment methods, payout reliability, and state availability.

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







SweepsPulse announced the relaunch of its website as a comprehensive comparison platform for sweepstakes casinos, introducing a suite of new tools designed to help players evaluate platforms on the factors that matter most: bonuses, redemption speed, payment options, game selection, and state availability.

The relaunch consolidates months of development into a single destination for the fast-growing sweepstakes casino audience. Industry estimates place the U.S. sweepstakes casino market in the billions of dollars annually, with millions of players across more than 40 states - yet reliable, independent information about the platforms themselves has remained scattered and difficult to compare.

"Players have been choosing sweepstakes casinos based on whoever advertises loudest. The information needed to make a real comparison - actual redemption times, payment methods, whether a casino even accepts players from your state - was buried in terms and conditions or nowhere at all. The new SweepsPulse brings all of it to the surface." said the company's spokesperson.

What's New

With its relaunch, the platform introduces some new major tools players can use when picking their next casino:



Side-by-side comparisons - players can compare any two or more casinos directly, with standardized data across bonuses, game libraries, redemption requirements, and support quality

Verified redemption data - every review now includes tested payout speeds, redemption minimums, as well as verification requirements, and accepted payment methods. All reviews are based on editorial testing rather than advertised claims, since the casino's claims may sometimes be misleading

State availability filters - the directory now shows only platforms accepting players from the visitor's state, as there is also an exclusion list and "last verified" dates displayed on every listing

Redesigned review format - there is a consistent editorial framework across all reviews, covering trust factors, terms transparency, and responsible gaming tools alongside games and bonuses State-by-state legal guides - plain-language explainers on the current status of sweepstakes casinos in each jurisdiction, updated as the regulatory landscape shifts.



Built for a Changing Market

The relaunch comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. Sweepstakes casinos - which operate under U.S. sweepstakes law rather than gambling law, allowing them to serve players in states without legal online casinos - have grown rapidly while attracting increasing regulatory attention. Several states have moved to restrict or ban the model, and platform terms, promotions, and availability change frequently.

As SweepsPulse says: "This market moves fast, and the information players rely on has to move faster. Everything about the new SweepsPulse - the comparison tools, the verification process, the update cadence - is built around keeping pace with an industry that changes week to week."

SweepsPulse keeps its strict editorial independence, as platforms cannot pay for rankings or favorable coverage, and all comparison data is gathered and verified by the editorial team.

About SweepsPulse

SweepsPulse is an independent online platform covering the U.S. sweepstakes casino market. The site provides detailed platform reviews, side-by-side comparisons, plus bonus tracking, industry news, and responsible gaming resources to help players make better decisions when choosing their next casino.

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SweepsPulse Relaunches

CONTACT: Maria Cruz Head of Media Relations Sweepspulse.com...