MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shanghai Tunnel Engineering won the fourth CEA Unicom Cup, contested by more than 100 players from over 20 Chinese and Singaporean companies

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight teams representing more than 20 Chinese and Singaporean companies competed in a friendly football tournament here on Nov 15. The fourth CEA Unicom Cup was organised by China Enterprises Association (Singapore) and hosted by China Unicom (Singapore) Operations Pte. Ltd.









The opening ceremony featured remarks by Wang Jian, director of the office of the Chinese Embassy in Singapore; Tan Zhiyong, president of the China Enterprises Association (Singapore); and Zhang Cuiping, senior marketing and operations director at China Unicom (Singapore) Operations Pte. Ltd. The three guests then performed the ceremonial kick-off.









The eight teams were the Chinese Embassy–ICBC–China Unicom joint team, the CCCC–Agricultural Bank of China joint team, Shanghai Tunnel Engineering, the ZTE–China Mobile joint team, Huangpu Construction, Beijing Gas, MCC and China Construction (South Pacific).









Shanghai Tunnel Engineering claimed the championship, while the CCCC–Agricultural Bank of China joint team finished as runner-up. Beijing Gas and Huangpu Construction shared third place.

China Unicom Singapore also set up a CUniq SG display area at the venue, showcasing its mobile plans and integrated services to players and guests.

The tournament is aimed at providing Chinese companies in Singapore with a platform for sports and cultural exchange while strengthening connections among members of the China Enterprises Association (Singapore).

Company: China Unicom Singapore

Contact Person: cherry

Email:...

Website:

Telephone: +852 65508817

City: Singapore

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at