MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --– The global, registering an, according to a new market study by

Defense procurement agencies worldwide are prioritizing investments in armored mobility platforms as military modernization programs expand and battlefield requirements evolve. Growing demand for protected transportation, force survivability, and mission-ready combat platforms is supporting procurement activity across both established and emerging defense markets.

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Autonomous Technologies Redefine the Future of Armored Mobility

Defense manufacturers are increasingly integrating autonomous technologies, advanced communications, sensor suites, and battlefield management systems into armored vehicle platforms. Modern military organizations are seeking solutions to improve situational awareness, increase mobility, and better coordinate efforts while meeting changing demands for defense capabilities. As modern acquisitions programs place more emphasis on smart, flexible vehicles, manufacturers are working hard to develop survivable, connected, and effective systems.

Improvements in sensor, artificial intelligence, battlefield communications, and navigation technologies are enabling armored vehicles to carry out more sophisticated tasks with better situational awareness. The current generation of armored vehicles is moving away from the basic roles of providing protection and mobility towards becoming combat systems.

Industry developments are reinforcing this transition. Rheinmetall AG continues to expand its autonomous ground vehicle capabilities through its Mission Master platform, reflecting the growing defense sector's focus on integrating autonomous technologies, advanced sensors, and digital battlefield systems into future combat operations.

Next-generation vehicles with modularity, mission adaptability, and digital battlefield integration capabilities are being developed by leading defense equipment companies. The importance of network-centric warfare tactics in the armed forces is growing and will, consequently, lead to a higher demand for intelligent armored vehicles.

ISR Missions Create New Opportunities for Advanced Armored Platforms

The growing importance of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations is creating new opportunities across the armored vehicle market. Military defense establishments are now making significant investments in platforms equipped with highly advanced surveillance, communication, and situational awareness systems to enhance their field awareness and threat analysis. With the rise in data-driven military operations, there is a growing need for armored vehicles for reconnaissance, border patrol, and intelligence gathering.

Armored vehicles dedicated to ISR applications are becoming essential assets for monitoring hostile environments, conducting reconnaissance missions, and gathering actionable intelligence. The integration of advanced surveillance sensors, communication technologies, and battlefield management systems is enhancing the operational value of these platforms across both conventional and asymmetric warfare environments.

The growing focus on border protection, counter-terrorism activities, peacekeeping, and quick-reaction teams is also increasing the need for such specialized armored vehicles. The above trends are opening up new avenues for vehicle suppliers to design mission-based vehicles.

Tactical Warfare Applications Continue to Anchor Market Demand

The Tactical Warfare segment remains a key application area for armored vehicles as defense organizations prioritize battlefield mobility, force protection, and operational readiness. New acquisition programs increasingly emphasize survivability, rapid deployment, and mission flexibility, reinforcing the importance of armored vehicles in frontline operations. Continued investments in military modernization and fleet enhancement programs are supporting procurement activity across global defense markets.

Recent procurement activity highlights sustained demand for advanced armored platforms. In November 2025, BAE Systems Plc secured a contract to deliver 44 additional CV90 infantry fighting vehicles to Denmark, increasing the country's planned CV90 fleet to 159 vehicles. The procurement reflects broader efforts among defense organizations to modernize ground combat capabilities, enhance interoperability, and strengthen operational readiness in response to evolving security requirements.

The Armored Vehicle Market growth is supported by increasing procurement of advanced combat platforms designed to withstand evolving battlefield threats while maintaining high mobility and performance. Modern warfare demands that there must be vehicles that can offer tactical benefits and ensure the safety of people involved in combat.

In addition to their use in conventional warfare, armored vehicles are now prevalent in ISR operations, border patrols, peacekeeping operations, and military logistics support missions.

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Key Market Takeaways



Market Size, 2025: US$ 13.51 Billion

Projected Market Size, 2034: US$ 27.90 Billion

CAGR, 2026–2034: 8.4%

High-Growth Region: Asia Pacific

Key Applications: Ground Support Handling, Tactical Warfare, ISR, and Military Transportation

Key Segmentation: Application, Technology, and Geography Addressable Market: US$ 185.96 Billion

Armored Vehicle Market: Competitive Landscape

Military modernization programs and fleet replacement initiatives continue to shape competition across the armored vehicle industry. Defense contractors are increasingly positioning themselves to capitalize on long-term procurement opportunities linked to armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, tactical transport platforms, and next-generation combat systems.

Key companies covered in the market analysis include Ashok Leyland Ltd, BAE Systems Plc, General Dynamics Corp, Rheinmetall AG, Tata Motors Ltd, Thales SA, Lockheed Martin Corp, Oshkosh Corp, Patria Oyj, and KMW+NEXTER Defense Systems NV.

Competition is increasingly influenced by the ability to secure defense contracts, deliver mission-ready platforms, and support military requirements throughout the vehicle lifecycle. Manufacturers are strengthening their portfolios through platform upgrades, localized production capabilities, lifecycle support services, and advanced protection technologies as governments continue to prioritize operational readiness and force modernization.

Market Segmentation

The Armored Vehicle Market is analyzed across the following segments:

By Application



Ground Support Handling

Tactical Warfare

ISR

Military Transportation Others

By Technology



Autonomous Vehicles Manually Driven Vehicles

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South America

The detailed regional analysis covers major countries including the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa.

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Outlook for the Armored Vehicle Market

Military modernization efforts and evolving security challenges are expected to continue shaping demand for armored vehicles over the coming decade. Growing investments in autonomous systems, battlefield connectivity, and force protection technologies are driving the development of more intelligent and mission-adaptable platforms.

As procurement programs advance, demand is expected to expand for armored vehicles that combine survivability, mission flexibility, and advanced operational capabilities. The increasing use of smart systems, advanced protection, and battle network capabilities is shaping the future designs of vehicles, while the unique applications in tactical warfare, ISR, and military transport keep generating new opportunities for their usage.

Supported by ongoing procurement programs, fleet modernization initiatives, and evolving battlefield requirements, the Armored Vehicle Market forecast projects the market will reach US$ 27.90 billion by 2034, underscoring the strategic importance of next-generation armored platforms for future defense operations.

About the Armored Vehicle Market Report

The Armored Vehicle Market report from The Insight Partners provides an in-depth analysis of market size, growth drivers, emerging opportunities, technology trends, regional developments, segmentation, and competitive dynamics.

The study covers historical market analysis for 2021–2024 and provides forecasts through 2034. It examines key developments influencing military vehicle procurement, modernization initiatives, technology innovation, and evolving defense requirements across global markets. The report also evaluates application trends, competitive strategies, and opportunities across major market segments.

The report is designed to help defense contractors, military organizations, investors, policymakers, and industry stakeholders identify growth opportunities and make informed strategic decisions.

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Organization Overview:

The Insight Partners is a globally recognized market research and management consulting firm specializing in technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. Research methodology integrates primary data collection including executive interviews, OEM surveys, and channel partner analyses with proprietary secondary research databases and econometric modeling. Reports are used by Fortune 500 companies, private equity firms, government agencies, and institutional investors to inform strategic planning, M&A, and capital allocation decisions. The firm maintains research coverage across 50+ industries and 100+ countries.

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