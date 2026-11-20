MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GIBRALTAR and FRANKFURT, Germany and NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services, today received System and Organization Controls (SOC) 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 reports following the completion of examination engagements conducted by Deloitte. The reports are for internal controls related to the digital assets exchange and associated custody services offered to customers onboarded with Bullish (GI) Ltd, Bullish Europe GmbH, Bullish US Operations LLC and Bullish HK Markets Limited for the year ending December 31, 2025. They are available to Bullish's customers and their independent auditors subject to terms and conditions.

The SOC framework, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a suite of service offerings CPAs may provide in connection with system-level controls of a service organization or entity-level controls of other organizations.

"Independent assurance is central to how institutional clients evaluate a digital asset platform, and our teams across Gibraltar, Frankfurt, New York and Hong Kong have worked diligently to align Bullish with these global standards," said Chris Tyrer, President of Bullish Exchange. "The progression from Type 1 to Type 2 gives institutional customers and their auditors added assurance to engage with the platform at scale."

About Bullish:

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides regulated market infrastructure and information services. This includes Bullish Exchange – an institutionally focused digital assets spot and derivatives exchange, integrating a high-performance central limit order book matching engine with automated market making to provide deep and predictable liquidity. Bullish Europe is regulated under MiCAR as a crypto asset service provider offering spot trading and custody services for digital assets.

Bullish is the parent company of CoinDesk, a leading provider of digital asset media and information services. CoinDesk's offerings include: CoinDesk Indices – a collection of tradable proprietary and single-asset benchmarks and indices that track the performance of digital assets for global institutions in the digital assets and traditional finance industries; CoinDesk Data – a broad suite of digital asset market data and analytics, providing real-time insights into prices, trends and market dynamics; and CoinDesk Insights – a digital asset media and events provider and operator of coindesk.com, a digital media platform that covers news and insights about digital assets, the underlying markets, policy and blockchain technology.

For more information, please visit bullish.com and follow LinkedIn and X.

Legal Disclaimer

Digital assets and related products may be high risk. Not investment advice. Consult your professional advisor and trade responsibly. Available in select locations to eligible customers. Visit bullish.com/legal for important information about licenses, risk warnings and other disclosures.

Use Of Websites to Distribute Material Company Information:

We use the Bullish Investor Relations website (investors.bullish.com) and our X account (x.com/bullish) to publicize information relevant to investors, including information that may be deemed material, in addition to filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and press releases. We encourage investors to regularly review the information posted on our website and X account in addition to our SEC filings and press releases to be informed of the latest developments.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Sentences containing words such as“believe,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“expect,”“should,”“could,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,” or their negatives, or other similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature generally should be considered forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements relating to future events or Bullish's future financial or operating performance, business strategy, and potential market opportunity. Such forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Bullish, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, to our ability to grow our business and operations, including in new geographic locations, the costs or expenditures associated therewith, competition in our industry, and the evolving rules and regulations applicable to digital assets and our industry. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and Bullish undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Media contacts

...



1 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu