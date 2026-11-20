Andy Hilliard CSO

Alert 360 Corporate Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma

DroneDog TM

Nationally recognized monitored and remote video security expert appoints sales leader

- Andy HilliardTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alert 360, one of the largest home and business security companies in the United States, has announced that Andy Hilliard has been named its Chief Sales Officer. Hilliard joins Alert 360 as the company continues to invest in its sales, marketing and customer experience operations following the recent launch of several new security solutions.In this role, Hilliard will lead Alert 360's sales teams across every division of the company and oversee its marketing and sales training departments. He will work closely with Alert 360's Regional Vice Presidents and lead sales strategy, go-to-market execution, product commercialization and sales consultant onboarding to drive company growth and top-line revenue. Hilliard will report directly to Alert 360 Chief Executive Officer Richard Ginsburg and serve as a member of Ginsburg's executive leadership team.“Andy brings more than 30 years of proven sales and operational leadership experience across field sales, retail, dealer, direct sales and customer-facing organizations,” said Ginsburg.“His experience building teams, developing sales channels and driving disciplined growth makes him a strong addition to our leadership team as Alert 360 enters its next stage of growth.”Alert 360's recent momentum includes the launch of multiple innovative products and services, such as its DroneDog TM robotic security patrol service, the opening of a new security alarm monitoring center earlier this year, and the continued growth of Video Shield Live and Remote Monitoring.“This role is key to delivering superb customer experiences in monitored alarm system services, from the initial consultation through installation and beyond, while further strengthening our position as a leading expert in smart home and commercial security,” said Ginsburg.“Alert 360 has a tremendous opportunity to build on an already strong foundation,” said Hilliard.“What attracted me to the company is the combination of its people, customer focus, expanding portfolio of security solutions and the opportunity ahead of us. I'm excited to work alongside our sales leaders and teams to create an even stronger sales culture, bring new solutions to market and build sustainable growth across our residential and commercial businesses.”Prior to joining Alert 360, Hilliard spent 16 years with Cox Communications, most recently serving as Vice President of Field Sales, where he led multiple sales channels and an organization of more than 450 team members. Earlier in his career, Hilliard held a sales leadership role at U.S. Cellular. He will be based at Alert 360's corporate headquarters in Tulsa.Hilliard holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Drake University and a graduate degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University. Consistent with Alert 360's mission to support the communities in which it operates, Hilliard has served on the board of a nonprofit organization supporting sports and development opportunities for inner-city youth. He has also worked as an adjunct professor, teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in organizational leadership.“We're excited to have Andy join the Alert 360 family at an important point in our growth,” said Ginsburg.“As we continue expanding our capabilities and investing in the customer experience, Andy's leadership will help us accelerate growth while maintaining the service and customer focus that differentiate Alert 360.”

Heather Mann

Alert 360

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Alert 360 Announces Andy Hilliard as Chief Sales Officer News Provided By Alert 360 November 20, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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