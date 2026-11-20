Super Lawyers 2027 Rising Stars, Hayley Hollands and Jimena Mohedas of Jones Law Firm

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Jones Law Firm attorneys earn peer-informed recognition for Colorado divorce, child custody, and family law representation

- April D. Jones, Founder and CEO of Jones Law FirmDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jones Law Firm, PC, a Colorado family law firm representing clients in divorce, child custody, and complex domestic relations matters, announces that attorneys Hayley Hollands and Jimena Mohedas have been selected to the 2027 Colorado Rising Stars list, published by Super Lawyers. Both attorneys are recognized in the practice area of Family Law.The distinction is awarded to no more than 2.5% of attorneys in each state through a selection process incorporating independent research, peer nominations, and professional evaluations.For Hollands, a Senior Attorney at Jones Law Firm, the 2027 recognition marks her sixth Rising Stars selection. Mohedas, also a Senior Attorney, has earned the distinction for four consecutive years, from 2024 through 2027.Both attorneys represent Colorado families navigating divorce, child custody, parenting time, and complex legal disputes. Their selection adds to the growing record of professional recognition earned by Jones Law Firm's legal team, which includes Founder and CEO April D. Jones, Esq., who was separately selected to the 2027 Colorado Super Lawyers list.“These recognitions are especially meaningful because Hayley and Jimena represent the kind of attorneys we work to bring together at Jones Law Firm,” said April D. Jones, Founder and CEO.“They combine strong courtroom abilities with thoughtful preparation and a deep commitment to the people they represent. Their different experiences strengthen our entire team and the quality of representation we can provide to Colorado families.”Rising Stars Recognition Reflects Peer Evaluation and Professional AchievementThe Super Lawyers selection process evaluates attorneys through a combination of independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations. Candidates are assessed using 12 indicators of professional achievement and recognition, including legal experience, significant matters handled, professional honors, education, leadership, and community service.To qualify for Rising Stars consideration, an attorney must be 40 years old or younger, or have practiced law for 10 years or less. The final list is limited to 2.5% of attorneys in each state.For individuals and families comparing Denver divorce lawyers or Colorado child custody attorneys, the recognition offers an independently developed indicator of professional standing. It can be considered alongside the attorney's experience, specific areas of practice, approach to representation, and available legal resources.The repeated selections of Hollands and Mohedas are particularly meaningful because they establish a documented history of professional recognition over multiple years. Their individual backgrounds also demonstrate the range of experience that Jones Law Firm brings to contested divorce, parenting disputes, and other family law matters.Hayley Hollands: Experienced Colorado Divorce and Child Custody AttorneyHayley Hollands is a Senior Attorney at Jones Law Firm whose practice focuses on divorce, child custody, parenting time, enforcement, and post-decree modifications.Hollands began practicing family law in 2016, developing her experience in the Houston, Texas, legal community before relocating to Colorado. Her prior work includes positions with the Law Office of Bryan Fagan, Hunt Law Firm, and Mundy Legal Services.A graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Law, Hollands has concentrated her legal career on family law and the challenges people encounter when disputes involving marriage, children, and household responsibilities enter the legal system.Her background includes representing clients in high-conflict divorce proceedings, contested parenting arrangements, custody modifications, and disputes involving compliance with existing court orders. These matters often require attorneys to evaluate evidence, develop litigation strategies, negotiate workable agreements, and prepare clients for court proceedings when resolution outside the courtroom is not possible.Hollands's experience includes representing parents through prolonged and highly contested parenting disputes, including matters requiring extensive litigation and multi-day trials. Hollands's sixth Rising Stars selection follows earlier recognition spanning 2020 through 2024. She has also been recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America for Family Law.For Colorado parents seeking representation in contested divorce, child custody and parenting time disputes, or modifications to existing orders, her experience provides a valuable combination of legal knowledge, litigation preparation, and family-centered advocacy.Jimena Mohedas: Trial Experience and Bilingual Family Law RepresentationJimena Mohedas is a Senior Attorney at Jones Law Firm whose practice includes divorce, allocation of parental responsibilities, post-decree modifications, protection orders, and premarital agreements.Her fourth consecutive Colorado Rising Stars selection reflects a professional career built around courtroom advocacy, strategic negotiation, and representation in challenging legal disputes.Before focusing on family law, Mohedas served as an Arapahoe County Public Defender and practiced criminal defense. That experience exposed her to demanding litigation environments, complex evidentiary questions, and the importance of preparing clients to make informed decisions under pressure.As a public defender, she handled hundreds of cases from initial proceedings through resolution, including jury trials. Her transition into family law brought those litigation capabilities to disputes involving divorce, child custody, financial disagreements, and parental responsibilities.Her experience includes contested divorce matters involving substantial marital assets, disputed support obligations, and complex parenting arrangements. Mohedas also provides an important resource for Spanish-speaking clients. The daughter of Argentine immigrants, she is fully bilingual and represents clients in both English and Spanish.For families navigating difficult legal circumstances, the ability to communicate directly with an attorney in their preferred language can improve understanding, clarify legal options, and support informed participation throughout the process.Jones Law Firm provides Spanish-language divorce information and representation for Colorado families seeking guidance on family law matters.Mohedas earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado Boulder and her Juris Doctor from Boston University School of Law, where she received the Humanity in the Law prize for her work with marginalized and underrepresented communities.In addition to her Rising Stars selections, she has been recognized through Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America. Her combination of trial experience, family law litigation, bilingual representation, and strategic judgment contributes to the depth of Jones Law Firm's Colorado family law practice.Recognition Highlights the Strength of Jones Law Firm's Family Law TeamThe 2027 Colorado Rising Stars selections recognize the individual achievements of Hayley Hollands and Jimena Mohedas, whose complementary backgrounds reflect the depth of experience within Jones Law Firm's legal team. Hollands brings extensive experience in divorce, child custody, and parenting disputes, while Mohedas contributes seasoned trial advocacy, strategic litigation experience, and bilingual representation.Their repeated selections are an important distinction for both attorneys and a shared point of pride for Jones Law Firm. Together, their accomplishments reinforce the value of a collaborative team whose varied strengths benefit colleagues and the Colorado families they represent in divorce, child custody, and other consequential family law matters.About Jones Law Firm, PCJones Law Firm, PC is a Colorado family law firm serving individuals and families throughout the Colorado Front Range. Founded by April D. Jones, Esq., the firm provides legal representation in divorce proceedings, child custody and parenting time disputes, spousal maintenance determinations, property and asset division, and post-decree modifications. With a team of 44 attorneys and legal professionals, Jones Law Firm, PC handles the full spectrum of family law matters - from uncontested divorces to complex, high-conflict litigation. April D. Jones, Esq. is a Colorado Super Lawyers honoree and serves as incoming President of the Colorado Bar Association. Under her leadership, Jones Law Firm, PC has grown into one of the Denver metro area's most established family law practices. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit or call (303) 799-8155.

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Denver Family Law Attorneys Hayley Hollands and Jimena Mohedas Named 2027 Rising Stars News Provided By Jones Law Firm PC November 20, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law



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