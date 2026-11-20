Super Lawyers 2027 Honoree, April D. Jones

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Third consecutive selection honors Jones, founder of a 44-person Denver family law firm serving Colorado clients in divorce and child custody

- April D, Jones, Founder and CEO of Jones Law FirmDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- April D. Jones, Esq., Founder and CEO of Jones Law Firm, PC, has been selected to the 2027 Colorado Super Lawyers list, marking her third consecutive selection following recognition in 2025 and 2026. No more than 5% of Colorado attorneys are selected to the annual Super Lawyers list.Jones has practiced law for more than three decades and founded Jones Law Firm in 2000. Today, the 44-person practice serves individuals and families across the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in divorce, child custody, parenting time, property division, and other family law matters.The honor adds to a record of independent legal recognition that includes her inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America for Family Law since 2023 and a feature in the 2026 Colorado Super Lawyers magazine. Jones is also the first Black woman President-Elect of the Colorado Bar Association, which she is scheduled to lead in 2027.“Family law requires more than knowing the law. It requires sound judgment, careful preparation, and an understanding of how decisions made today will affect people's lives for years to come,” said Jones.“I'm honored to receive this recognition from within the legal profession. It reflects the standards I've worked to uphold throughout my career and the commitment to excellence we continue building at Jones Law Firm.”What April D. Jones's 2027 Super Lawyers Selection RepresentsThe Super Lawyers selection process combines independent research, nominations from attorneys, and peer evaluations. Candidates are evaluated on 12 indicators of professional achievement and peer recognition, including experience, honors, representative matters, professional leadership, legal scholarship and service. Selection takes place by state, practice area, and firm-size category. The distinction cannot be purchased.For people looking for a Denver divorce attorney or Colorado family law lawyer, the significance is straightforward: Super Lawyers supplies independently developed information about an individual attorney's professional standing. It is one factor to consider alongside experience relevant to a particular case, practice focus, communication, and the resources available to support the representation.Jones's consecutive selections in 2025, 2026, and 2027 establish a documented pattern of recognition rather than a single annual distinction. Her credentials are particularly relevant to Colorado families because divorce, child custody, and domestic relations work have been central to her legal career and the firm she built.A Colorado Family Law Attorney With More Than 30 Years of ExperienceJones began practicing law in 1991 and established her Colorado firm in 2000. She has since represented thousands of individuals and families through divorce, separation, parenting disputes, and other domestic relations matters.Her practice has developed alongside a sustained record of professional contributions. Best Lawyers lists Jones in Family Law in Greenwood Village, Colorado, with recognition dating to 2023. In its 2026 Colorado magazine, Super Lawyers published“Finding the After,” a feature examining her legal career, firm leadership, and approach to helping families navigate life after divorce.Those independent references provide a more complete picture of Jones than an award announcement alone. She has practiced family law, built a substantial legal organization, and contributed to the institutions responsible for legal education and professional standards in Colorado.Under her leadership, Jones Law Firm's Colorado family law practice has grown to 44 attorneys and legal professionals operating from six Denver-area offices. The firm uses a collaborative representation model in which attorneys, paralegals, and staff work together on strategy, case preparation, and client communication.“Our clients don't just get one lawyer; they get a team,” Jones has said of the firm's approach.Denver Divorce Attorneys for Contested and Complex CasesJones Law Firm represents Colorado clients through both uncontested divorces and disputes requiring substantial litigation or negotiation. Its Denver divorce attorneys address questions involving the dissolution of marriage, financial disclosures, temporary orders, parenting arrangements, marital assets, and support obligations.For some clients, the immediate concern is responding to divorce papers, establishing a plan for negotiations, or determining how to protect financial stability while proceedings are underway. Others face disagreement over closely held businesses, executive compensation, retirement accounts, or property acquired before marriage.These issues can make a divorce financially and legally complex even when the parties agree the marriage should end. Colorado requires an equitable division of marital property, which is not necessarily an equal division. Identifying, classifying, and valuing assets can therefore be central to the outcome.The firm's marital property division practice covers disputes involving real estate, debts, pensions, investments and business interests. Jones Law Firm also provides high-net-worth divorce representation when a case involves substantial or difficult-to-value assets, ownership interests or complex compensation structures.These matters demand organized financial records, a clear understanding of legal options, and careful evaluation of potential settlement terms. The firm prepares cases for negotiation and, when appropriate, courtroom advocacy, taking into account each client's priorities and the implications of decisions made during the proceeding.Child Custody and Parenting Time Representation Across ColoradoThe firm's work with parents includes child custody disputes, parenting plans, decision-making responsibility, child support, and post-decree modifications. Colorado law generally addresses what families call child custody through the allocation of parental responsibilities, which includes parenting time and authority over important decisions affecting children.Jones Law Firm's Denver child custody attorneys assist parents in developing parenting arrangements and resolving disagreements about schedules, education, medical care, relocation, and other matters affecting a child's well-being.When agreements are not possible, the firm represents parents in contested proceedings where courts apply the best-interests-of-the-child standard. Relevant evidence can concern the child's needs and routines, each parent's involvement, family stability, and safety considerations.The firm also handles child support, enforcement, and modifications when circumstances change after orders are entered. Representation may involve negotiating a revised parenting plan, responding to a request to relocate with a child, or seeking court review of existing arrangements.These are legal decisions with consequences beyond the courtroom. Experience with both negotiated agreements and high-conflict disputes matters because the appropriate strategy depends on the family, the facts, and the applicable Colorado law.Historic Legal Leadership and Additional Independent RecognitionJones currently serves as the Colorado Bar Association's first Black woman President-Elect and is scheduled to become its first Black woman President in July 2027. Her leadership reflects longstanding involvement in Colorado's legal profession, including two terms as President of the Sam Cary Bar Association and leadership within Colorado Bar Association Continuing Legal Education.Her professional service also includes judicial selection. She has co-chaired an advisory committee for federal judicial appointments in Colorado and previously served on a state judicial nominating commission. These responsibilities demonstrate the reach of her professional work beyond any single law firm.Jones was named a 2026“Courageous Leader of Today” by the Colorado Women's Bar Association Foundation and was previously honored by the Denver Business Journal as an Outstanding Woman in Business. Separately, Jones Law Firm has earned consecutive placements on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.These distinctions measure different things. Super Lawyers recognizes Jones as an individual attorney, her bar leadership reflects professional service, and the business rankings document the firm's growth. Considered together, they provide multiple, independently identifiable points of reference for her legal career and the organization she founded.Why This Recognition Matters When Choosing a Colorado Divorce or Family Law FirmIndividuals comparing family law attorneys in Denver and Colorado need more than an award name. They need to know whether a lawyer's experience fits the legal issues they face and whether the firm has the people and processes to support effective representation.Jones Law Firm offers a combination of longstanding family law experience, a 44-person legal organization, a team-based approach to case strategy, and a founder recognized in successive Super Lawyers selections. For prospective clients facing divorce, disputed child custody, high-asset property division, or overlapping financial and parenting questions, these are concrete reasons to consider the firm.Her 2027 selection adds a professionally evaluated credential to the body of evidence available to Colorado families assessing representation. It reinforces the connection between an independently recognized family law attorney and the experienced Denver divorce and child custody team she has built.Serving Families Throughout Denver and Colorado's Front RangeJones Law Firm serves clients in Denver, Greenwood Village, Centennial, Aurora, Parker, Lakewood, Westminster, and surrounding Colorado communities. Its attorneys represent clients at different stages of family law proceedings, including those considering divorce, responding to petitions, negotiating parenting agreements, and addressing post-decree disputes.To learn more about the firm's services or discuss a family law matter, visit or call (303) 799-8155.About Jones Law Firm, PCJones Law Firm, PC is a Colorado family law firm serving individuals and families throughout the Colorado Front Range. Founded by April D. Jones, Esq., the firm provides legal representation in divorce proceedings, child custody and parenting time disputes, spousal maintenance determinations, property and asset division, and post-decree modifications. With a team of 44 attorneys and legal professionals, Jones Law Firm, PC handles the full spectrum of family law matters - from uncontested divorces to complex, high-conflict litigation. April D. Jones, Esq. is a Colorado Super Lawyers honoree and serves as incoming President of the Colorado Bar Association. Under her leadership, Jones Law Firm, PC has grown into one of the Denver metro area's most established family law practices. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit or call (303) 799-8155.

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Denver Family Law Attorney April D. Jones Named to 2027 Colorado Super Lawyers News Provided By Jones Law Firm PC November 20, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law



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