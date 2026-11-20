PlusGynec AI Healthcare Launch

PlusGynec AI Healthcare Software

iFour Technolab Launches PlusGynec, an AI-Powered Gynecology Software Designed to Simplify Women's Healthcare using modern technology.

- Bharat Parmar, DirectorAHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iFour Technolab, the company behind PlusPedia - an AI-powered pediatric software trusted by renowned Pediatricians for simplifying childcare with accurate developmental milestones and Red flags - has recently launched PlusGynec.It is an AI-powered obstetrics and gynecology software designed to simplify antenatal care, pregnancy monitoring, patient record management, appointment workflows, and clinical documentation while supporting better maternal health outcomes.The idea behind PlusGynec emerged while working with healthcare professionals.They noticed an important gap in women's care.Gynecologists were managing critical patient information across multiple records and workflows, from fertility and antenatal visits to delivery and postpartum follow-ups.Triggered by this, iFour built PlusGynec as a solution to make women's care journey more connected, visible, and easy to manage.How PlusGynec Simplifies Clinic Processes?PlusGynec keeps the complete pregnancy journey, from confirmation through postpartum care, within one connected system. It helps clinicians bring high-risk pregnancies to attention earlier and uses built-in safety checks and alerts to highlight potential concerns (Red Flags) that may require clinical review.- The platform maintains records of maternal and newborn outcomes along with appropriate follow-up pathways.- For multiple pregnancies, including twins and triplets, each baby can have an individual clinical record, while fetal growth charts and scan timelines help clinicians review growth patterns more clearly.Beyond pregnancy management, PlusGynec supports fertility and preconception care for both partners and enables continued care for women after pregnancy, providing a more comprehensive approach to long-term women's health.Key Capabilities That Make It Stand Out:PlusGynec was built in collaboration with practising Gynecologists, and here's how it simplifies processes.1. AI-powered capabilities help reduce the administrative burden associated with everyday clinical documentation.2. Clinicians can turn spoken consultations into structured notes in seconds, review key findings extracted from uploaded lab reports, and carry forward relevant history, risks, and test results between visits.3. PlusGynec is also designed to fit naturally into labour ward workflows, supporting teams from admission through discharge.4. The software comes preloaded with commonly used clinical templates, drugs, and lists, helping clinicians manage routine tasks without repeatedly creating the same information from scratch.5. To improve accountability and traceability, the platform maintains a complete audit history of who changed what and when.6. It also supports 11 languages, including regional and international options, helping healthcare teams work in the language most suitable for their environment.Designed Around the Needs of Modern GynecologyIn-patient care adds another layer of complexity, with multiple patients requiring monitoring, bed management, clinical updates, and coordination between doctors and nursing teams.PlusGynec addresses this with its IPD Admission Management module, covering aspects like: Admission Type Management Diagnosis Tracking Clinical & Administrative Flags Admission Timeline Payer Management Live Bed Board Status Bed Transfer History Nursing Station Doctor Station Ward Setup“Women's healthcare is a continuous journey, and clinicians need the right information at the right time to make informed decisions,” said Bharat Parmar, Director at iFour Technolab.

Kapil Panchal

iFour Technolab

+91 7863093997

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iFour Technolab Launches PlusGynec, an AI-Powered Gynecology Software Designed to Simplify Women's Healthcare News Provided By iFour Technolab Pvt Ltd November 20, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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