MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With pedestrians accounting for most San Francisco traffic deaths again in 2026, the firm outlines what injured walkers and their families can do when a hit-and-run driver is never found.

As pedestrian deaths in San Francisco continue to run ahead of last year's count, Pacific Law Firm, a San Francisco personal injury firm, is drawing attention to a problem many families do not expect: when the driver who hit a pedestrian leaves the scene and is never identified, there may be no at-fault driver or insurer to file against. In many of those cases, the injured person's own auto policy, or a policy held by a relative in the same household, becomes the main source of recovery, even though the person was on foot when they were hit.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) reported 25 traffic deaths in 2025, down from 43 in 2024, and said pedestrians, particularly seniors, made up a larger share of those killed. Walk San Francisco (Walk SF), a pedestrian advocacy group, reported that 16 of the 25 people killed were pedestrians, 12 of them seniors, and that more than half of the pedestrian deaths were hit-and-runs. The pattern has continued into 2026. Citing the City's traffic fatality tracker, Walk SF reported that 12 of the 15 people killed in traffic crashes through mid-July were pedestrians, and by late September it had counted 13 pedestrian deaths for the year. An SFMTA report on the first half of 2026 showed severe-injury collisions up about 8 percent from the same period in 2025.

The first source of coverage is uninsured motorist (UM) coverage. California auto policies include UM bodily injury coverage unless the policyholder agreed in writing to remove it, and that coverage can apply to the policyholder and relatives in the same household even when they are struck while walking. A hit-and-run vehicle can be treated as uninsured, but the Insurance Code sets strict conditions for that claim, generally including physical contact with the vehicle, a report to police within 24 hours, and a sworn statement to the insurer within 30 days. Unlike most car accident claims, where the main questions are fault and damages, a hit-and-run UM claim can turn on whether those early steps were completed on time.

The second source is the driver's own insurance, if police later identify the driver. A third is the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB), which lists hit-and-run among the crimes it covers. CalVCB is a payer of last resort: it may reimburse costs such as medical bills, lost income and funeral expenses only after insurance and other sources have been used.

“Most people hit while crossing the street never think about their own car insurance,” said attorney Aria Noosha, a San Francisco car accident lawyer with Pacific Law Firm.“When the driver drives off, a policy held by the injured person or a family member at home may be the only coverage available. The police report and the insurer's paperwork are easy to miss in the first days after a serious injury, and they can decide whether that coverage is available at all.”

When a pedestrian is killed, certain family members, including a spouse, domestic partner or children, may bring a wrongful death claim under California Code of Civil Procedure section 377.60, and the same insurance questions apply. If a Muni (San Francisco Municipal Railway) vehicle or a City-maintained street condition was involved, a claim against the City generally must be presented within six months under Government Code section 911.2. Most other personal injury claims in California carry a two-year deadline to file suit.

Pacific Law Firm recommends that anyone hit by a driver who fled call 911 or report the crash to police as soon as possible, write down the report number, notify their own auto insurer and any household member's insurer in writing, keep all medical records, and ask nearby businesses to save camera footage before it is recorded over.

This release is provided for general informational purposes and does not constitute legal advice. Attorney advertising.

About Pacific Law Firm

Pacific Law Firm is a personal injury firm led by San Francisco personal injury lawyer Aria Noosha, licensed in California since 2021. The firm represents people hurt in car, pedestrian, rideshare and workplace accidents, as well as families who need a San Francisco wrongful death lawyer after a fatal crash. The firm is located at 535 Mission Street #14, San Francisco, CA 94105.

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Aria Noosha

Pacific Law Firm

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Pacific Law Firm Explains Coverage Options for San Francisco Pedestrians Hit by Drivers Who Flee News Provided By Nux News wire November 20, 2026, 11:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law



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