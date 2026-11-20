IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --People and Culture Executive and Principal of Guydelines Consulting Group, LLC, Helping Organizations Align People, Culture, and Strategy to Build Stronger, More Effective WorkplacesChicago, Illinois – Jasmine Edna Guy is a People and Culture Executive, strategic advisor, and Principal of Guydelines Consulting Group, LLC, bringing more than 20 years of experience helping organizations align people, culture, and strategy. Her expertise covers human resources strategy, organizational development, workforce planning, talent management, employee experience, leadership development, culture transformation, and diversity, equity and inclusion. Through her firm, she partners with organizations and senior leaders to solve complex people challenges and build stronger workplaces. Her services include fractional Chief Human Resources Officer support, executive and organizational advisory work, culture and employee experience strategy, leadership development, workforce planning, career transition services, and customized learning experiences. Her approach pairs strategic thinking with practical execution, helping leaders turn organizational priorities into sustainable people practices and measurable results.Jasmine's career spans corporate, professional services, nonprofit, education, consulting, and public-sector environments. In addition to Guydelines Consulting Group, LLC, she serves as Senior Equity Officer for the Chicago Fire Department and as an adjunct at Triton College. At the Chicago Fire Department, her work focuses on workforce strategy, organizational equity, community engagement, and talent pipelines. She previously served as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at CCS Fundraising. Earlier experience in legal and professional services shaped her ability to advise leaders, navigate organizational complexity, and connect people strategy to business objectives. Her academic foundation includes bachelor's degrees in Psychology and English from Spelman College and a Master of Education in Human Resources Development from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She has continued to build on that foundation with more than 40 additional certificates in areas such as strategy execution, employee relations, strategic planning, and data storytelling.Her contributions have earned wide recognition. Jasmine has been named among the Top 50 Women Leaders of Illinois, honored as a Chicago Defender Woman of Excellence, and included among Business Elite's 40 Under 40. These honors are among the 11 awards she has received over the course of her career, and she has also been named an Honored Listee. At the heart of her leadership philosophy is a simple principle: people strategy is business strategy. In her view, organizations achieve stronger and more sustainable results when they intentionally invest in their people, equip leaders to lead well, and create cultures where talent and performance can thrive together. That conviction guides how she advises clients and how she approaches every engagement.Jasmine credits her success to her village. Her parents and family have always supported her, and she relies on a circle of mentors whom she calls her personal board of directors. She also points to a thirst for lifelong learning, a clear understanding of her transferable skills, and a refusal to give up. Throughout her career, she has adapted to obstacles and overcome them so that she could keep growing and moving forward. That combination of steady support, curiosity, and determination has allowed her to carry her skills confidently across many different sectors and roles.The best career advice she has received is not to wait for a title to lead. To Jasmine, leadership is shown through the problems a person solves, the people she develops, and the courage she displays when advocating for necessary change. That guidance has encouraged her to step forward, contribute beyond the boundaries of her job description, and build solutions that strengthen both people and organizations. It also taught her that career advancement is not only about pursuing the next position. Instead, it comes from steadily expanding one's capacity, cultivating meaningful relationships, and producing results that make readiness for greater responsibility undeniable. Titles may grant authority, she notes, but credibility, influence, and impact are earned long before a promotion arrives.For young women entering the human resources profession, Jasmine recommends staying curious and eager to learn. HR evolves constantly in response to changes in the workforce, technology, employment law, organizational culture, and employee expectations, and the professionals who remain effective are those committed to continuous growth. She encourages newcomers to invest in their own development by reading industry publications, attending conferences and workshops, joining professional associations, pursuing relevant certifications, and building relationships with people whose experiences differ from their own. Volunteering for special projects and stretch assignments, she adds, can build capability, increase visibility, and provide exposure beyond formal responsibilities. Above all, she urges young women not to wait for an employer to create every development opportunity. By taking ownership of their careers, staying informed about emerging trends, and building a broad skill set, they can prepare to lead with confidence and credibility.Jasmine sees the rapidly changing nature of work as one of the greatest challenges and opportunities in human resources today. As economic conditions, technology, and organizational needs shift, many employers face a growing gap between the skills they need and the capabilities readily available in the workforce. Professionals must be ready to upskill, reskill, and reposition themselves as market demands emerge. Meanwhile, layoffs and restructuring have intensified competition for available roles, making it more important for candidates to articulate their transferable skills and show how their experience creates value in a new setting. For HR leaders, she sees a significant opening to help organizations look beyond traditional credentials and job titles toward skills-based hiring, workforce development, internal mobility, and more intentional talent pipelines. In this way, HR can help individuals recognize their potential while ensuring organizations have the adaptable, future-ready workforce they need to stay competitive.Purpose, authenticity, service, equity, and continuous growth are the values Jasmine holds most closely in both her professional and personal life. Meaningful leadership, as she sees it, begins with understanding why the work matters, staying true to one's principles, and using influence to create opportunities for others. Whether she is strengthening public safety initiatives, mentoring emerging leaders, advancing equitable workplaces, or building partnerships across Chicago, she aims to leave every organization and community stronger than she found it. She values relationships grounded in trust, accountability, respect, and a genuine commitment to serving others. In her experience, long-term success also calls for persistence, lifelong learning, and the ability to adapt to change.Service has been a constant thread in her career. Jasmine chairs the South Side YMCA Advisory Council and serves on the board of Margaret's Village and the Noncitizens Advisory Council of the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability. She volunteers with Ladies of Virtue and contributes her expertise through teaching, mentoring, and speaking. Her professional and civic affiliations include the Chicago Urban League, the National Diversity Council, NAAAHR, the Chicago Park District, the National Association of Professional Women, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. Across all of these roles, her commitment to developing people and expanding opportunity remains consistent.Looking ahead, Jasmine remains committed to leading with courage, compassion, and integrity while creating lasting impact for the people and communities she serves. The support of her family, mentors, and professional community has reinforced her belief that no one succeeds alone, and she carries that lesson into her work with every client and community partner. By helping leaders invest in their people and helping individuals recognize their own potential, Jasmine Edna Guy continues to show how thoughtful people strategy can strengthen organizations and open doors for others.Learn More about Jasmine Edna Guy:Through her Influential Women profile: , LinkedIn: , or through Guydelines Consulting Group,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Jasmine Edna Guy, Recognized by Influential Women, Advances the Principle That People Strategy Is Business Strategy News Provided By Influential Women November 20, 2026, 11:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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