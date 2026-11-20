Teacher leads counting activity with kindergarten students.

Texas joins Alabama, Indiana, and Kentucky in recognizing teacher-led approaches to numeracy screening that support timely intervention and math instruction.

- David WoodwardBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Forefront Education announced that its Universal Screeners for Number Sense (USNS) have received provisional approval from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for foundational numeracy screening in kindergarten through grade 3, in both English and Spanish.Under House Bill 2, Texas schools will be required to administer approved foundational numeracy assessments beginning in the 2027–28 school year. The USNS are included on TEA's Commissioner's List of Provisionally Approved K–3 Foundational Numeracy Instruments, published November 5, 2026.Developed by classroom teachers, the USNS are open-source assessments designed to support early numeracy screening and formative assessment practices. Through brief, one-on-one interviews, teachers observe how students reason with numbers, gain insight into their mathematical understanding, and gather information to guide instruction. Midyear and spring assessments also include written tasks that can be administered to groups of students.The USNS have also been approved or recommended for early numeracy screening in Alabama, Indiana, and Kentucky. They are included on the National Center on Intensive Intervention's Academic Screening Tools Chart, which provides independent reviews of the technical adequacy of academic screening assessments.At a time when educators and families are raising questions about the role of technology in early childhood assessment, the USNS offer a different approach. Rather than relying on computer-adaptive testing, the assessments place the teacher-student relationship at the center of the screening process. Teachers can listen to students explain their thinking, observe the strategies they use, and develop a deeper understanding of their mathematical knowledge."We're pleased that Texas educators will have the opportunity to use the USNS to better understand their students' number sense," said David Woodward, founder of Forefront Education. "Our goal has always been to make assessment truly helpful for teachers, while providing systems that empower districts to act with clarity and see the impact of their efforts."Forefront Education supports USNS administration and reporting through its software platform, helping teachers and school leaders organize assessment information, monitor student performance and growth, and identify opportunities for instruction. The platform includes student and classroom reporting, progress monitoring tools, family letters, and Next Steps for Instruction resources connected to assessment results. Professional learning opportunities are also available to support implementation.Texas schools can learn more about the USNS, explore Forefront's reporting tools, and access implementation resources on Forefront Education's website.

Tamara Mack

Forefront Education

+1 720-534-9476

Sample Student Interview: Kindergarten Fall USNS

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Universal Screeners for Number Sense Receive Provisional Approval for Texas K–3 Numeracy Screening News Provided By Forefront Education November 20, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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