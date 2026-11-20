NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Black Friday deals, holiday wish lists and shiny new electronics are right around the corner. But when a new television, laptop, tablet or other device makes its way home this holiday season, there's often one question left behind: What should be done with the device it replaced?

Manufacturer Recycling Management Company (MRM) is reminding New York residents that those replaced electronics don't have to spend another year tucked away in a closet, basement or garage. Convenient electronics recycling opportunities are available across the state to help residents responsibly recycle eligible devices at no cost.

MRM's program is approved by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and helps residents responsibly manage electronic equipment under New York's Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act. The law prohibits certain electronic equipment from being disposed of with household trash and requires manufacturers to provide responsible recycling opportunities.

Through MRM's statewide network of authorized collection locations and available mail-back options, New York households can recycle eligible electronic devices at no cost.

Out With the Replaced, In With the New

When holiday shopping includes an electronics upgrade, it is also a good time to consider the device being replaced. That television in the spare room, the laptop collecting dust or the tablet tucked in a drawer may be ready for its next chapter through responsible recycling.

Covered electronic equipment includes:

.Televisions and computer monitors

.Desktop and laptop computers

.Printers and related accessories

.Tablets, e-readers and other covered personal electronics

Additional eligible devices are identified on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website.

Electronics contain materials that can be recovered and reused in the manufacturing of new products. Recycling these devices helps conserve natural resources, keeps electronic waste out of landfills and supports environmental protection efforts throughout New York.

MRM administers an electronics recycling program on behalf of participating manufacturers to support compliance with New York's electronics recycling requirements. Through the program, collected electronics are managed by qualified recycling partners in accordance with applicable environmental and data security standards.

Recycling Is Easy

Before the holiday boxes start piling up, residents can take a few simple steps to find a recycling option nearby:

1

2 “Recycle Now”

3 a ZIP code to find an authorized collection site

4 eligible electronics to the location or follow available mail-back instructions

New electronics may be on the holiday wish list, but replaced devices deserve a spot on the recycling list, too. A little extra space in the closet might just be an added holiday bonus.

Residents seeking additional information can visit or email MRM at....

________________________________________

Our Mission

MRM was founded in 2007 by electronics manufacturers for electronics manufacturers. MRM's mission is to bring manufacturers together to help provide convenient, environmentally responsible recycling opportunities to consumers nationwide.

Cynthia Mendoza

Electronic Manufacturers Recycling Management Company (MRM)

+1 952-582-2965

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Electronics This Holiday Season Put the Spotlight on Free Recycling in New York News Provided By Electronic Manufacturers Recycling Management Company, LLC (MRM) November 20, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Waste Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.