MENAFN - IANS) Dahod, Nov 20 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, on Friday visited Thakkarbapa Lake at Patadungari in Garbada taluka of Dahod district to review its water storage capacity and distribution arrangements, and interacted with local fishermen about their livelihoods, income and employment opportunities.

The visit was part of the third and final day of Patel's three-day tour of the tribal district. During his visit to the lake, he sought information about its geographical area, water storage capacity, available reserves and the arrangements for distributing water.

He also interacted with fishermen working at the lake and discussed their daily activities and fishing-related livelihoods.

The conversation covered their income, business prospects, employment opportunities and the education of their children.

The Chief Minister also planted a banyan sapling at Neer Vatika in Patadungari as part of the visit, highlighting the importance of environmental conservation and increasing green cover.

The lake visit followed a series of interactions with tribal communities and reviews of development initiatives during the preceding two days of his tour.

On Thursday, Patel held a review meeting with district officials at the Forest Department hall in the Ratanmahal Project area of Dhanpur taluka to assess ongoing development works and discuss future plans.

He later visited the Garbada Taluka Panchayat office, where he heard representations from residents and directed officials to take necessary action.

During the visit, he said welfare schemes, development projects and basic amenities were reaching remote tribal areas under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also referred to improvements in education, healthcare and women's empowerment in tribal regions. Patel's itinerary also included visits to tribal households and public facilities.

At Pipargota village, he made an unscheduled stop at the home of farmer Bakulbhai Vakhal and enquired about his family's livelihood, maize cultivation and children's education.

He also visited the village's Nand Ghar-Anganwadi Centre, where he reviewed nutritional arrangements and interacted with children and Anganwadi workers.

At Bhuvero village in Dhanpur taluka, he visited the ancient Baba Dev shrine in the Ratanmahal forests, offered prayers and interacted with villagers.

He also visited stalls run by women from Self-Help Groups, displaying natural farming produce, traditional baskets, herbal soaps and other locally made products.

During another interaction in Garbada, the Chief Minister visited the residence of Jaswantsinh Rathod in Bhamatalai Faliya, where he was welcomed by the family's young daughter, Pahal.

He listened to tribal devotional songs and shared a traditional meal comprising makai, urad dal, roti and chana bhaji with the family.

The three-day tour included reviews of government development works, visits to local institutions and interactions with tribal residents on issues concerning water, agriculture, livelihoods, education and basic amenities.