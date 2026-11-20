MENAFN - IANS) Kochi Nov 20 (IANS) A visit to a temple is an emotional and deeply personal experience for a devotee.

People arrive with faith, prayers and the hope of spending a few peaceful moments before the deity.

But when the long wait for darshan is followed by harsh words, anger or rough treatment from those managing the crowds, the experience can leave them deeply hurt.

The Kerala High Court on Friday has made it clear that every devotee visiting the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple is entitled to care, dignity and respect from the Devaswom Board and its employees.

"Every devotee visiting the Temple is required to be cared for and treated with the acme degree of decorum and respect," a division bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Basant Balaji said.

The court said temple employees at every level must maintain the highest degree of composure and should neither lose their temper nor display anger towards devotees.

The observations came in two suo motu cases initiated by the court on the basis of letters sent by devotees complaining of alleged harassment of themselves and other pilgrims at the temple.

The bench acknowledged that managing the crowds at Guruvayur was a difficult task.

Hundreds of devotees wait in queues, often for long hours, and many wish to spend as much time as possible before the deity.

Employees, meanwhile, have to keep the queues moving and ensure that everyone gets an opportunity for darshan.

The court said this required a careful balance between the interests of devotees and the responsibility of the temple staff.

But the pressure of duty or any provocation could not justify an altercation or rude behaviour by an employee.

It warned that heated exchanges, if not properly controlled, could escalate and disturb the peaceful and sanctified atmosphere of the temple.

The Bench also stressed that civility was a mutual responsibility.

Devotees, too, must behave with restraint and cooperate with the staff.

The court judgment underlines a simple but important principle, crowd management cannot come at the cost of a devotee's dignity.

Those who come to a place of worship seeking peace and spiritual solace should not leave with the pain of having been treated disrespectfully.

This court judgment has come at a time when the two-month-long Sabarimala temple pilgrimage opened on Tuesday and here, too, according to the Kerala Police they will have to ensure that 75 pilgrims gets the darshan in a minute and any delay could see the queue of waiting pilgrims getting longer.