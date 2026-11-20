MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (IANS) The deadlock in the winter session of the Odisha Assembly took a new turn on Friday, as senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati threatened to commit self-immolation inside the House if the State Government fails to discuss the Kotia dispute.

Odisha assembly witnessed massive disruptions by the members of opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress over the alleged government failure in proper disaster management during the cyclone Arnav and subsequent rainfall leading to devastating Ganjam floods and dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha over Kotia area on the border on the third consecutive day on Friday.

The pandemonium by opposition parties prompted Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn the house till 11.30 am.

Speaking to media persons outside the house, Bahinipati launched a sharp attack on the Odisha government, accusing it of being adamant and unwilling to allow a discussion on the Kotia dispute in the Assembly.

Alleging that the government was deliberately avoiding a discussion, the Congress leader said the ruling dispensation was not in a mood to address the concerns raised by the Opposition.

“I told you yesterday, and I also told the ministers who were present today, that if the government refused to hold a discussion, I would be compelled to commit self-immolation inside the House. My motherland comes first. I may put my party's interests aside, but my motherland comes before everything else. Our motherland is more precious to us than our lives,” said Bahinipati.

He defended the Congress party's protest, asserting that the party will continue its agitation until the Kotia issue was discussed and the state's territorial interests were protected.

Meanwhile, BJP accused the opposition parties of not allowing the house to function and falsely putting the blame on the state government.

The party said Bahinipati has won from Koraput the maximum number of times, adding that it has the highest number of MLAs from the district and an MP as well.

It stressed that the Kotia dispute is a 50-year-old issue, not one that emerged in the last two years.

“As for the threat of self-immolation, it would have been better if he had resorted to it during the BJD government,” said a BJP MLA.

Following discussions at an all-party meeting on Thursday, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House till Monday.