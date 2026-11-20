MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 20 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday visited the residence of eminent educationist and freedom fighter Chukka Ramaiah, popularly known as IIT Ramaiah, and conveyed his warm greetings on his 100th birthday.

The Chief Minister praised Chukka Ramaiah for his unwavering commitment to improving education standards.

CM Revanth Reddy stated that the 100th birthday of Chukka Ramaiah is a momentous occasion for the people of Telangana and the educational system.

Remembering Chukka Ramaiah's active role during India's freedom struggle and Telangana movement, CM Revanth Reddy said it is Ramaiah who introduced the term "IIT" to the students and people of this region.

The Chief Minister said Ramaiah also left a significant mark on this region during his tenure as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC). He said he was honoured to get an opportunity to work alongside Chukka Ramaiah and Professor Nageshwar during his stint as MLC.

Revanth Reddy recalled that Ramaiah used to hold the government accountable by raising questions on social issues and the challenges faced by the public, while also offering constructive solutions.

Chukka Ramaiah and Professor Nageshwar were granted time to speak, regardless of their party's numerical strength. There were no degree colleges in the undivided Ranga Reddy district remained unknown to everyone until Ramaiah raised the issue in the Legislative Council, the CM recalled.

CM Revanth Reddy emphasised that political leaders should focus on finding solutions to problems rather than delivering empty, long-winded speeches.

Wishing Chukka Ramaiah to enjoy good health and continue to be an inspiration to all, the Chief Minister said that Telangana people would cherish the memories of P.V. Narasimha Rao, Jaipal Reddy, Ravi Narayana Reddy, and Chukka Ramaiah's contribution to society.

Because of their deep dedication and sincerity toward the people, the popular leaders command a rare, unanimous respect even among political leaders, the CM said, adding that the state government will continue to move forward, guided by Ramaiah's thoughts and suggestions.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy also called on Chukka Ramaiah Garu at his residence and greeted him on the occasion of his 100th birthday.

Kishan Reddy posted on X that he had a good interaction with him and his family. His lifelong contribution to education and efforts through non-profit initiatives to make quality education accessible have transformed countless lives and continue to inspire generations, he said.