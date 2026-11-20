MENAFN - IANS) Gonda, Nov 20 (IANS) Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Friday called for the introduction of a population control law in India at the earliest, saying that people having more than two children should be deprived of government benefits.

Speaking to reporters, Ramdev said, "A population control law should be introduced in India as soon as possible. Those who have more than two children should be deprived of all government benefits. Anyone who wishes to have more children should at least consider the consequences."

He further said that around 56 countries in the world are considered Muslim-majority nations, while the Muslim population is growing rapidly in approximately 60-70 countries.

"There are approximately 56 countries in the world that are considered Muslim-majority nations, and the Muslim population is growing rapidly in around 60-70 countries. All Muslims should reflect on the need to avoid creating an excessive population and instead raise children who are intelligent, wise, well-mannered, ethical, independent and self-reliant. The focus should be on having a quality population rather than increasing numbers," he said.

Ramdev also claimed that nearly 99 per cent of Muslims in India were converts.

"Nearly 99 per cent of Muslims in India are converted Muslims, and they share common ancestors. All Muslims should take pride in the fact that their ancestors were also connected to Ram, Krishna, Hanuman, Shiva, the Devi-Devtas and the sages. All Muslims should also follow their path. Religions may be different, but our ancestors, DNA, culture, values and moral traditions cannot be different," he said.

Expressing grief over the demise of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, Ramdev said she gave birth to an illustrious son who established the glory of Sanatan Dharma and national duty on the global stage.

He said Savitri Devi passed away at the age of 91 and prayed for peace to her departed soul and for her salvation.

Reacting to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Ramdev criticised him for describing India's economy as a "dead economy" and questioning the country's foreign policy.

"Sometimes, they describe India's economy as a 'dead economy'; at other times, they call India's foreign policy inferior," he said.

"They also make baseless and false remarks about India's core values, scriptures and divine incarnations," he alleged.

"This is extremely shameful. Such political leaders are committing what can only be described as a religious, cultural and political sin," he said.