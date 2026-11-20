MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 20 (IANS) Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United) leaders on Thursday hit back at Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav over his remarks concerning the Nitish Setu bridge, crediting former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with transforming the state's infrastructure over the past two decades.

Speaking to IANS, Bihar Minister Leshi Singh said Nitish Kumar had laid the foundation for infrastructure development in Bihar and ensured the completion of several major projects during his tenure.

“Over the past two decades, our leader has laid the foundation for infrastructure development in Bihar and ensured the completion of several projects. He has become a symbol of infrastructure development, and every bridge and infrastructure project holds a place in people's hearts. This is a significant achievement,” she said.

Accusing the Opposition of attempting to divert public attention, Singh alleged that Bihar's infrastructure and other sectors had deteriorated during the previous regime.

“They have nothing to say, so they are trying to divert people's attention. During their rule, infrastructure in Bihar was in ruins. They ruined every sector, from law and order to infrastructure, education, health and electricity. What kind of Bihar did they leave behind?” she asked.

JD(U) MLA Vinay Chaudhary also criticised Tejashwi, saying the government was constitutionally empowered to take decisions and that the people had chosen the present government through the democratic process.

“As for Tejashwi ji, he has no work left to do, so what else will he do? Government decisions are taken by the government, and the government has taken a decision. If you were in the government, you would take decisions. The people have not elected you to govern, so you cannot take decisions. This is a democracy, where the people decide which government will come to power,” Chaudhary said.

JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, meanwhile, praised Nitish Kumar's leadership and described him as a key architect of Bihar's development.

Kushwaha said the Chief Minister had brought the state back on the path of development after it had acquired the tag of a 'BIMARU' state.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the bridge on Friday, which has been named Nitish Setu.

“Nitish Kumar ji is a great leader of our time, Bihar's Vishwakarma, who worked to shape the state and build a Bihar based on the ideals and thoughts of Gandhi, Lohia, Jayaprakash and Ambedkar. He brought the 'BIMARU' Bihar back on track and set its development journey in motion,” Kushwaha said.

JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Jha also welcomed the decision to name the bridge after the Chief Minister, saying it was recognition of his contribution to the state over the past two decades.

“We all welcome the inauguration of this bridge tomorrow in the name of Nitish ji. It is a matter of happiness that a bridge has been named after him in recognition of the work he has done over the last 20-21 years. But beyond this, many more things should be named after him. It is good for the people of Bihar whenever they hear Nitish ji's name or anything about him,” Jha said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the six-lane Nitish Setu over the Ganga, connecting Kachchi Dargah in Patna with Bidupur in Vaishali district.

The bridge is expected to improve connectivity between Patna and areas across the Ganga, while providing an additional route for commuters travelling between the two sides of the river.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had criticised the decision to name the bridge after Nitish Kumar, suggesting that such names were generally given in honour of people who had passed away.

He alleged that the move carried a political message about the Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's future and was intended to signal the end of Nitish Kumar's political career.

The RJD had also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the naming decision to appease the JD-U.