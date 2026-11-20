Gujarat Tribal Farmers Revive Traditional Millets With Natural Farming

Gujarat's tribal-dominated Dang district is witnessing a revival of traditional millet cultivation, with a renewed focus on natural farming. Farmers have been growing traditional millets such as Nagli, Samo, Vari and Kodri for generations.

Government initiatives promoting chemical-free farming are helping preserve these traditional crops while creating new opportunities for farmers through the growing demand for nutritious millets. Under the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) project, farmers are being provided training, field demonstrations and technical guidance to adopt natural farming practices. The initiative also provides financial assistance to encourage farmers to maintain indigenous cows, which are used to prepare natural farming inputs such as Jeevamrut.

According to Piyush Chaudhri, Project Director, ATMA, Dang, farmers maintaining indigenous cows receive annual financial assistance of Rs. 10,800 towards their upkeep. Additionally, farmers registering under the natural farming programme receive financial assistance of Rs. 2,000 after completing the registration process. Regular training sessions and field-level guidance by agriculture and horticulture department officials are helping farmers improve their cultivation practices. Farmers are learning to prepare Jeevamrut, enhance soil fertility and promote beneficial microorganisms using locally available resources. These practices have also contributed to improvements in agricultural income.

The initiative is gradually expanding through trained farmers who are now working as Community Resource Persons (CRPs), extending natural farming knowledge to other villages. They are training fellow farmers in preparing Jeevamrut, Beejamrut and Ghanjeevamrut, encouraging wider adoption of chemical-free agricultural practices. With traditional millet cultivation, institutional support and farmer-led training, Dang is strengthening its identity as a natural farming district. The revival of Shree Anna is not only helping preserve the region's agricultural heritage but also creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for tribal farming communities.