Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 20 (ANI): The State Election Commission (SEC) of the Union Territory of Chandigarh has announced the schedule for the General Elections to the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, with polling set for December 23 and counting of votes scheduled for December 26.

Addressing a press conference, State Election Commissioner Vijay Kumar Dev, IAS (Retd.), stated that the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in Chandigarh immediately with the announcement of the polls. "We have released the schedule today. The nomination process will begin on November 26 and continue until December 3. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on December 4, and December 7 is the last date for withdrawal. Polling will be held on December 23, and counting will take place on December 26," Dev told reporters.

Sharing details about the electorate and polling infrastructure, the State Election Commissioner noted that the Commission has completed all preparations to ensure smooth and fair elections. "The Model Code of Conduct will be enforced in Chandigarh from today. There will be 576 polling stations in Chandigarh. There are 4,60,209 voters in the city, with a ratio of 962 women per 1,000 men, while 23 voters are above 100 years of age. We have made all preparations to ensure these elections are conducted smoothly," he said.

Highlighting new technological and voter-friendly initiatives, Dev announced that webcasting will be conducted across all 576 polling stations along with dedicated facilities for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwDs). "For the first time in Chandigarh, webcasting will be conducted at all polling stations, allowing us to monitor live proceedings through our dashboards. A live queue management facility will also enable citizens to check the crowd levels at polling stations. Voter slips will carry the coordinates of polling stations to help voters locate them. We have also provided the facility of postal ballots for persons with disabilities and senior citizens aged 80 years and above. The expenditure limit for candidates has been fixed at Rs 7.5 lakh," Dev added.

On security arrangements and campaigning guidelines, the State Election Commissioner said that strict restrictions will be in place during night hours. "In the previous election, 3,000 police personnel were deployed; details regarding the number of police personnel to be deployed this time will be shared soon. Any form of campaigning will be banned from 10 pm to 6 am," Dev said. (ANI)