Uttarakhand CM Dhami Meets PM Modi to Discuss Key State Initiatives

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday to seek guidance and support from the Central Government for various key projects aimed at the holistic development of Uttarakhand. Their discussions spanned infrastructure expansion, road and rail connectivity, tourism, healthcare, education, and the energy sector. Highlighting Uttarakhand's strategic, spiritual, and tourism significance, the Chief Minister noted that given the state's challenging geographical terrain and limited financial resources, the Centre's continuous backing has given fresh momentum to the state's growth. He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the ongoing central assistance across numerous welfare schemes and development initiatives.

During the meeting, CM Dhami presented Prime Minister Modi with gifts reflecting the rich folk art, traditional heritage, and local produce of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. These included: Traditional handwoven coat fabric (patti) from Malari and Dorkha (a traditional woolen garment), Pure Himalayan honey, Badri ghee, Harsil rajma (kidney beans), red rice, and a replica of Maa Ganga symbolising the grandeur and spiritual essence of the upcoming Haridwar Kumbh-2027. The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to grant approvals and support for several critical state initiatives. That includes exemption from External Aided Projects (EAP) capping for a hilly, resource-constrained state like Uttarakhand, alongside financial and technical assistance for the expansion, modernisation, and dual civil-military use of the Chinyalisaur airstrip, approval for the construction of the Delhi–Haldwani Expressway to boost connectivity and tourism in the Kumaon region ans construction of a road-cum-rail track tunnel, along with a Final Location Survey (FLS) and approval for an additional alignment on the Tanakpur–Bageshwar rail line.

CM Dhami thanked the Prime Minister for approving and supporting several major projects in the state, including Rs 500 crore for the successful organisation of Kumbh-2027, approximately Rs 9,500 crore under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), and Rs 3,436.08 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) for smart metering and power system strengthening. He also expressed gratitude for Rs 199 crore for the Champawat Bypass, installation of Air Traffic Control (ATC) towers at major Char Dham Yatra destinations, alignment approval for the ₹1,200 crore Dehradun Ring Road project, and assistance with studies and forest clearances for the Dehradun–Mussoorie Ropeway, support for conducting feasibility studies on extending the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Meerut-Modipuram to Haridwar (towards Dehradun), as well as an Inland Waterways Authority study from Bajrang Setu to Bairagi Camp in Rishikesh to ease traffic congestion. Sustained central support in energy, hydropower, drinking water, healthcare, medical education, academic institutions, and disaster management and reconstruction.

The Chief Minister also apprised the Prime Minister of key milestones achieved by the state government across tourism, local economy, and education. This includes Ramnagar, Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Triyuginarayan being developed as premier wedding destinations, with new hubs planned in Chopta-Dugalbitta, Patwadangar, and the Sharda Corridor under a newly formulated Wedding Destination Policy. Additionally, three Spiritual Economic Zones have been identified for development: Belkedar (Pauri Garhwal), Anjanisain and Tehri (Tehri Garhwal), and Lohaghat and Shyamlatal (Champawat). To promote winter tourism, winter pilgrimages have been initiated from the winter seats (gaddi sthals) of the Char Dham, backed by a 50% discount at GMVN and KMVN tourist rest houses. Up to April 19, 2026, over 73,000 devotees undertook the winter pilgrimage, while 73,041 pilgrims visited Adi Kailash. Adventure sports like river rafting, paragliding, mountain cycling, and kayaking are being actively promoted, alongside events like the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run (high-altitude ultra-marathon), a proposed marathon in Mana Valley, the Sam-Acro Festival at Tehri Lake, and the National Skiing Championship in Auli. Employment is also being generated locally under the Vibrant Villages. Under an MoU with the ITBP, local cooperatives supplied 2.18 lakh kg of meat (from 7,255 goats) and 30 tonnes of fish. The state's umbrella brand, House of Himalayas, has reached a turnover of Rs 6.9 crore, holds 22 registered trademarks (including 11 GI tags and IPRs), and sells products across major e-commerce platforms like Amazon, ONDC, JioMart, BigBasket, and Blinkit. Uttarakhand also ranked first among small states in the Export Preparedness Index, and work is underway to organise "One District, One Fair" across all districts. In hilly areas, 559 cluster schools have been identified, with 331 assessed and approvals granted for 93. Under the Bharat Darshan educational tour, 379 meritorious high school students visited premier national scientific, industrial, and cultural institutions. A similar Uttarakhand Darshan program has been proposed to familiarise students with key institutions within the state. CM Dhami thanked the Prime Minister for directives issued during the Chief Secretaries' Conference--noting that regular departmental reviews are ensuring their effective implementation--and reaffirmed the state government's commitment to realising the vision of a Viksit Uttarakhand (Developed Uttarakhand) among India's leading states. (ANI)