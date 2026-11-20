There are lots of edible flowers you can grow in your garden! They can provide a colourful addition to your salads, or can be used to enhance desserts and drinks.

Edible flowers can bring lots of colour, taste and style to a dish. They can be used in salads, desserts, drinks and more. Many edible flowers can be grown in containers, meaning that they are perfect for those with limited space.

If you would like to grow some edible flowers in your garden at home, try one of these 7:

The nasturtium plant has vivid orange, red and yellow flowers. The flower can give a peppery taste to food. It can be used in salads, sandwiches and pasta dishes. This plant can be grown in containers, and makes a great choice to grow in a home garden.

This plant has vivid yellow and orange flowers. It is different from other marigold. The petals can give a slight peppery taste, and can be used in salads, soups, rice and cakes.

Pansies are very popular for their strikingly coloured petals and 'face' pattern. They have a delicate taste and can be used to decorate cakes, desserts, fruit salads and drinks. Pansies grow best in cooler weather.

This plant has pretty blue star shaped flowers. It has a fresh taste, similar to cucumber. The flowers can be added to salads, lemonades and ice cubes. The plant also attracts bees and pollinators, so is a great addition to a garden.

The petals from roses can bring a sweet, flowery taste to your homemade dishes. They can be added to drinks, jams, desserts, salads and make rose flavoured sugar. Be sure to choose roses which have not been treated with any harmful chemicals. Also make sure to cut off the bitter white bottom parts of the petals.

These tiny purple flowers have onion taste. Both the flowers and leaves can be eaten. The flowers can be sprinkled on top of salads, soups, omelettes and dips to add flavour and colour. Chives can also be easily grown in containers within your home garden or balcony.

Hibiscus flowers are very vibrant with a slightly tangy taste. There are certain edible types of hibiscus. They can be used to make teas, refreshing drinks and syrups. They can also be used in homemade dishes to add colour.

Note:Only consume edible flowers that can be accurately identified. Ensure that they have not been treated with any harmful pesticides or chemicals. Wash thoroughly. Try small amounts and do not consume if you have allergies, sensitivities or concerns.