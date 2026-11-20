Members of the sand mafia attacked a team from the National Chambal Sanctuary on Thursday in Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, as they attempted to halt the illicit shipment of sand from the Chambal River. At the Dhengda crossroads, the assailants liberated a confiscated tractor-trolley, crashed a government vehicle, and hurled stones at the team.

The attack injured a forest guard, who was sent to the hospital. Videos of the attack have also surfaced, depicting a clash on the road after the sanctuary team and tractors hauling sand engaged in a fast-paced chase.

According to what is known, the sanctuary crew saw two tractors carrying sand close to Wardha hamlet in the Manpur-Dhodhar area while on patrol between 11 a.m. and noon. Sand from the Chambal River was being unlawfully transported by the trucks.

The tractor drivers fled in the direction of Medical College Road as the crew attempted to stop them. After sprinkling sand on the road, one of the tractors was able to get away, but the crew caught the other.

The assailants attacked at the Dhengda crossroads when the crew was transporting the confiscated tractor-trolley from the new bypass to the sanctuary office on Shivpuri Road. Officials claim that guys on motorbikes and in a sedan stopped the government vehicle and assaulted the team with stones and sticks in an attempt to liberate the tractor.

The two tractors are seen rushing down the road while the sanctuary team's car pursues and tries to pass them in a video of the pursuit. The squad is forced to retreat as one of the tractor drivers tries to topple the government truck by ramming it.

The tractors then stop and scatter the sand they are carrying on the road before speeding away. Another video clip shows a confrontation between the sanctuary personnel and the alleged members of the sand mafia. A tractor driver can be seen holding what appears to be a tool, while some members of the sanctuary team are seen carrying guns. There were also claims of aerial firing during the incident, though this has not been independently confirmed.

Mahesh Baghel and Ramlakhan Gurjar, two forest guards, were hurt during the stone-throwing. For treatment, both were brought to the hospital.

According to Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Sandeep Rawat, the team followed the Supreme Court's orders and went out to prevent the illicit movement of sand. He stated that the department was responding to the attack.

Watch SHOCKING Video

Sheopur,Madhya Pradesh - A video recorded by a forest department team has gone viral, showing sand mafia members attacking officials in Sheopur while they were acting against illegal sand transportation from the Chambal river. According to the footage and the forest department's account, the team had intercepted a tractor-trolley carrying illegally mined sand on National Highway 552 in the Kotwali police station area. Motorcycle-borne men arrived at the spot, assaulted the officials, and forcibly freed the seized vehicle. One of the assailants is seen standing on the tractor and striking at the team with a wooden stick. After securing the trolley, the group raised its hydraulic pressure and emptied the sand onto the middle of the road. While this was happening, a second tractor was used to block the forest department's vehicle by repeatedly cutting across its path and attempting to stop it. Two forest guards sustained injuries in the attack. At the time of the operation, the Sheopur Superintendent, a Ranger, and members of the Special Armed Force (SAF) were also present with the team.

- NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) November 20, 2026

Ramlakhan Gurjar, a forest guard, filed a formal complaint with the Kotwali police. Tractor driver Virendra Rawat of Kinnpura, Lavkush Rawat of Moreka, Mahesh Rawat of Arodri, Roop Singh Rajouria, and Rajendra Rawat are named in the complaint. They are accused of obstructing government activity, among other offenses.

The Forest Department has taken measures, and the police have started looking into the situation more thoroughly.