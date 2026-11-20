MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Wall Street shrugs off Anthropic's $81bn debut as the Fed turns the screw

Anthropic raised $107bn and opened 34% higher. The S&P 500 fell 2% anyway, because the Fed still sets the terms.

Source: Adobe images Earnings season Technical analysis IPO

Written by

Chris Beauchamp

Chief Market Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-20T11:10:56+0000 $111.50 at the open, a market in retreat by the close

Anthropic chose a curious week to raise $81bn, arriving on the Nasdaq on 19 November just as Federal Reserve officials were queuing up to explain why interest rates need to go higher, and the result was a debut that broke records while doing nothing whatsoever for the rest of the market. The company sold 980 million shares at $83, above its initial $70–$78 range, and with a $26bn private placement alongside, the total haul came to more than $107bn, comfortably eclipsing SpaceX's $75bn offering in June to become the largest US IPO ever by proceeds.

The shares opened at $111.50, 34% above the offer price and briefly conferring a $2 trillion market value, before drifting back to close at $97.17, a 17% premium that values the company at around $1.77 trillion on a fully diluted basis. On most days that would count as a triumph. On this one, the S&P 500 fell 2% and the Nasdaq dropped 2.3%, so investors were evidently happy to buy into one AI story while selling almost everything else connected to it.

A month of selling, and not just in stocks

The broader picture for November is grim. The S&P 500 is down 5.33% month-to-date, the Nasdaq is off 6.12% and the Dow has lost 5.16%, a retreat that owes rather more to the Fed than to anything happening in corporate America, with inflation running above 3% and the 10-year Treasury yield pushed above 5%.

The dollar has been the main beneficiary, with EUR/USD sliding to around 1.0966 on 19 November from roughly 1.1236 on 20 October – a fall of about 2.4% – and the dollar index at its highest since Liberation Day on 2 April 2025. Gold, which might have been expected to enjoy a bout of nerves, has instead slumped to a 14-month low under the combined weight of a firm greenback and bets on a Fed hike. Treasuries have at least behaved as the textbooks suggest, with the 10-year yield easing to around 5.04% after breaching 5.10% and the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index up 0.8% since the S&P 500 peaked on 6 October.

Seoul has had it worst. The KOSPI has fallen 44% from its June record high and foreign investors are on course for a seventh straight month of net selling, with cumulative outflows of $115.2bn marking the biggest retreat on record – a fairly vivid illustration of what happens when a market built on chip demand discovers that everyone wants out at once.

December is the only meeting that matters

Rates were held at 3.75%–4.00% in October on a 10–2 vote, but the minutes suggested the decision was closer than the headline implied, with almost all policymakers agreeing further hikes would be needed and a couple arguing a 50bps move might be required if inflation data disappointed – which, with October CPI beating forecasts, it subsequently did.

Officials have since been making the point in steadily less ambiguous terms. St Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem reckons several hikes may be needed before spring 2027 and that policy could be as much as a percentage point too loose, Governor Michael Barr expects further rises to be appropriate on the grounds that inflation is too high, and Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid described inflation as 'uncomfortably above the 2% price stability target, and moving in the wrong direction'. Schmid also dismissed the idea that AI-driven demand is somehow immune to higher rates, which is about as close as a central banker gets to telling a sector it isn't special.

Markets have taken the hint. A 25bps hike at the 8–9 December meeting, taking rates to 4.00%–4.25%, is fully priced, and traders now attach a 15% probability to a larger 50bps move.

Reasons to think the damage is contained

There is a respectable argument that this is a rates-driven pullback rather than the end of the AI trade. Demand for Anthropic's stock was strong enough to price the deal above its range and hold a double-digit premium at the close on a day when the indices fell 2%, which is not usually how a market that has given up on a theme behaves, and the company's annualised revenue has grown to around $81bn from roughly $1bn at the start of 2025, a trajectory that sceptics will question but cannot easily ignore.

Bonds are also doing their job again. A negative correlation between stocks and bonds means diversified portfolios are, for the time being, cushioning the blow, which may limit the forced selling that tends to turn corrections into something worse. And with a 25bps December hike already fully priced, some of the bad news may already be reflected in prices.

Where the optimism starts to look stretched

Against that, higher rates are colliding with an AI trade that was priced for very little going wrong. There seems to be a 'duration mismatch' at Anthropic, with more than $400bn of non-cancellable liabilities set against revenue that is around 80% usage-based and could, in principle, disappear rather quickly. Investors appear to be capitulating, rotating out of anything with an AI connection and into defensive, high-quality names – a crowded trade, in other words, discovering how narrow the exit is.

Then there's the scandal surrounding Nvidia's former chief executive Jensen Huang and the prospect of investigations into the company, which continues to hang over the AI supply chain. The Democratic sweep in the midterms has added worries about slower data-centre construction and tighter regulation, and Washington's restrictions on advanced chip supply to trading partners in Asia have weighed further on semiconductor stocks. A successful IPO fixes none of that.

1999, 2018 and other uncomfortable comparisons

Surges in equity issuance, as seen in 1999, 2007 and 2021, have tended to signal that a stock market boom was running out of road, which is not the company a record-breaking listing would ideally choose to keep. The 1999–2000 episode is the obvious parallel, with a flood of tech supply meeting a Fed that raised rates into the top, while the issuance boom of 2021 gave way to 2022, when the most aggressive tightening cycle in decades dragged growth stocks into a bear market.

The gentler precedents are worth remembering too. In the fourth quarter of 2018 a Fed that seemed set on tightening knocked equities sharply lower before a pivot in early 2019 restored calm, and April 2025 showed how quickly a dollar-and-rates shock can reverse once policymakers change tack. The difference is that neither of those Feds was facing inflation above 3% and rising.

Signs to watch for a turn

A handful of developments could suggest the selling is running out of steam:



softer November CPI print that eases pressure for a 50bps December hike

Fed guidance at the 8–9 December meeting pointing to a shallower path than the several hikes Musalem has in mind

The 10-year yield holding below 5% and the dollar index rolling over from its highs

A slowdown in foreign selling of Korean and other AI-heavy Asian stocks Anthropic holding above its $83 IPO price once early trading settles

Cooler inflation and a single hike would make November look like a rates scare that briefly swamped a still-intact AI story. A Fed that keeps going into the spring would make it look rather different, and for now the bond market appears to be betting on the second of those more than the IPO desks would like.

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