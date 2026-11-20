MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Peshawar has recovered a Pakistani national, Hassanullah, who was kidnapped in Iran. He was safely reunited with his family within a month.

According to FIA Additional Director Syed Rizwan Shah, Hassanullah had travelled to Iran through illegal routes, where he was kidnapped, held captive and subjected to physical torture.

Following a complaint filed by his uncle, Chiraghuddin, the FIA launched an inquiry. Continuous efforts and effective follow-up by the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Peshawar eventually led to his recovery.

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Under the guidance and supervision of FIA officials, Inspector Shah-e-Room played a key role in the recovery operation.

Additional Director Syed Rizwan Shah said that the FIA's operations against human trafficking are ongoing, adding that Hassanullah's safe return from Iran is another success in these efforts.