MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices have witnessed another significant decline across Pakistan, falling further below the Rs400,000 per tola mark.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs15,400 on Friday, November 20, bringing the new price to Rs379,836.

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Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs13,203 to Rs325,648.

Gold prices also declined in the international market, where the rate stood at approximately $3,572 per ounce.