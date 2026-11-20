Another Blow To Gold Prices As Market Sees Steep Decline
According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola dropped by Rs15,400 on Friday, November 20, bringing the new price to Rs379,836.
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Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs13,203 to Rs325,648.
Gold prices also declined in the international market, where the rate stood at approximately $3,572 per ounce.
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