MENAFN - UkrinForm) The two leaders arrived at the House of German Business (Haus der Deutschen Wirtschaft) in central Berlin, where they delivered opening remarks following a joint photo session, Ukrinform's correspondent in Germany reported.

Held under the theme "Key Sectors. Shared Future," the forum is organized by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), the Eastern Committee of the German Economy (Ost-Ausschuss der Deutschen Wirtschaft) and the German-Ukrainian Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK Ukraine).

According to the organizers, the forum is expected to bring together more than 500 representatives of business, government and other institutions from Germany and Ukraine.

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This year's forum focuses on cooperation in strategic industries, attracting private investment, financing Ukraine's reconstruction and deepening the integration of Ukraine's economy into European markets.

The program includes a ministerial dialogue featuring Germany's Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche and Ukraine's Economy and Environment Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko.

Separate panel discussions are dedicated to cooperation in key sectors of the economy, opportunities to attract capital for Ukraine's recovery, and German-Ukrainian defense-industrial cooperation.

The forum brings together representatives of German and Ukrainian ministries, development and financial institutions, and companies including Siemens, MAN Truck & Bus, Deutsche Bank, Diehl Defence, Daimler Truck Defence and TAF Industries. Representatives of German development bank KfW, NPC Ukrenergo and Ukrainian defense companies are also participating.

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Several bilateral cooperation agreements are scheduled to be signed on the sidelines of the forum. Ukraine's Ministry of Economy and Environment, KfW, Siemens Energy and other German companies, together with Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, are expected to sign a joint declaration of intent to further develop the Energy Training Academy, a training program for Ukraine's energy sector.

In addition, the Green for Growth Fund and ProCredit Bank Ukraine plan to sign a five-year hryvnia-denominated credit facility equivalent to EUR 10 million to finance renewable energy, energy-efficiency and resource-efficiency projects.

Cooperation agreements are also expected to be signed between Auterion and Skyfall, Budshlyakhmash and Daimler Truck AG, among other partners.

Alongside the discussions, Ukrainian companies are showcasing defense and security technologies, including the results of joint industrial projects with German partners.

According to Christian Bruch, deputy chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy and chief executive of Siemens Energy, bilateral trade between Germany and Ukraine could rise to about EUR 13 billion in 2026. Ahead of the forum, he highlighted the need to facilitate investment and further integrate Ukraine into European manufacturing and innovation value chains.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi earlier discussed Ukraine's financial resilience, support for the Ukrainian economy and European integration with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.