Russian Forces Attack Sumy Region, Injuring Woman And Sparking Massive Fire
“Another difficult night, bringing terrible news once again. Enemy strikes have destroyed and damaged houses in the community; an elderly woman has been injured. But most importantly, everyone is alive!” the post reads.
The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Sumy region also reported that the Russian strike on the residential area of the Hlukhiv community caused extensive destruction and damage to local residents' homes. A massive fire broke out at the scene.
Firefighters extinguished all the blazes by early morning. The damage and losses are being assessed, the rescuers added.Read also: Russian forces attack transport and industrial infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, one injured
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces launched nearly 30 attacks on the Sumy region over the past 24 hours, injuring one person.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment