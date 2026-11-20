MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by head of the Nova Sloboda community Olha Harkavenko in a Facebook post, according to Ukrinform.

“Another difficult night, bringing terrible news once again. Enemy strikes have destroyed and damaged houses in the community; an elderly woman has been injured. But most importantly, everyone is alive!” the post reads.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Sumy region also reported that the Russian strike on the residential area of the Hlukhiv community caused extensive destruction and damage to local residents' homes. A massive fire broke out at the scene.

Firefighters extinguished all the blazes by early morning. The damage and losses are being assessed, the rescuers added.

Russian forcestransport and industrial infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, one injured

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces launched nearly 30 attacks on the Sumy region over the past 24 hours, injuring one person.