MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Bloomberg.

Kosiniak-Kamysz described the attack as another Russian provocation during a press conference in Warsaw.

investigating crash of unidentified object near border during Russian attack on Ukrain

As Ukrinform reported, during Russia's combined attack on Ukraine overnight on November 20, Russia launched up to 100 missiles at Ukraine, one of which may have crossed into Poland.

Photo: @buczkowskipawel