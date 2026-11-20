Two Russian Missiles, Jet-Powered Drone Crash In Poland Defense Minister
Kosiniak-Kamysz described the attack as another Russian provocation during a press conference in Warsaw.Read also: Poland investigating crash of unidentified object near border during Russian attack on Ukrain
As Ukrinform reported, during Russia's combined attack on Ukraine overnight on November 20, Russia launched up to 100 missiles at Ukraine, one of which may have crossed into Poland.
Photo: @buczkowskipawel
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment