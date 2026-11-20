MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the figures were published by Opendatabot.

Data from the Unified State Register show that 246,524 individual entrepreneurs were registered in Ukraine in the first 10 months of 2026, including 148,470 women. Women accounted for 60% of all new registrations.

Kyiv recorded the highest number of newly registered women entrepreneurs, with 17,670 registrations, representing nearly 12% of the total. It was followed by the Dnipropetrovsk region with 15,051 registrations, the Kyiv region with 11,620, the Odesa region with 11,425, and the Lviv region with 11,263.

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The Kyiv region recorded the highest share of women among newly registered individual entrepreneurs, with women accounting for 64% of all new registrations. Similar figures were seen in the Sumy region at 63%, while women represented 62% of new registrations in the Chernihiv, Rivne, and Odesa regions.

Nearly one-third of newly registered women entrepreneurs chose retail trade as their primary business activity, accounting for 46,256 registrations. Wholesale trade followed with 10,055 registrations, ahead of education with 10,008, personal services with 9,906, and food service activities with 8,053.

Women accounted for the largest share of new registrations in the personal services sector, where nearly nine in ten registrations were made by women. Most of those businesses were in the beauty industry, with 7,582 women registering hairdressing and beauty salon activities. That accounted for more than three-quarters of all female registrations in the sector.

Women also dominated new business registrations in social assistance services, accounting for 88% of new entrepreneurs in the sector, as well as in education (83%) and healthcare (80%). Women also accounted for a significant share of new registrations in administrative and office support services (74%), food manufacturing (73%), and management consulting (72%).

As reported by Ukrinform, the number of newly registered individual entrepreneurs in Ukraine exceeded closures by 66,000 in the first nine months of 2026, with retail trade remaining the country's most popular business activity.

First photo: Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash