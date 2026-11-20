MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

On 23–24 November 2026, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will host the international symposium Common Heritage: Turkic Carpet, dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the birth of Latif Karimov, an outstanding carpet scholar and People's Artist.

Supported by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), and jointly organised by the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and Marmara University of Türkiye, the symposium is of great importance for the study of the rich carpet-weaving heritage of the Turkic peoples, the promotion of shared cultural values, and the expansion of international academic cooperation in this field.

More than 20 scholars, researchers and museum professionals representing Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are expected to participate in the event.

The two-day symposium will feature five academic sessions. The sessions will address topical issues such as the conceptual and symbolic world of Turkic carpet art, the scholarly and artistic legacy of Latif Karimov, museum collections, the weaving traditions of Central Asia and Anatolia, and the application of design and digital technologies in carpet weaving.

Alongside the academic discussions, the symposium programme will include the opening of the exhibition People's Artist Latif Karimov – 120, a guided tour of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum's permanent exhibition for the participants, and a cultural programme. As part of the cultural programme, a concert will be presented by a youth group from Gaziantep.

The international symposium will conclude with a roundtable discussion on Future Prospects for Turkic Carpets and the official closing ceremony.

The symposium aims to contribute to the scholarly study of the shared weaving traditions of the Turkic peoples, promote the rich heritage of carpet art internationally, and ensure its transmission to future generations.