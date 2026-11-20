First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Meets With Vice-President Of Vietnam
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) HANOI, Vietnam, November 20. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Vice-President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan on November 20, Trend 's special correspondent reports.
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