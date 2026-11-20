MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Developed across ROADMIR BIO's U.S. and South Korean R&D centers, the eight-piece anti-aging skincare collection integrates Korean Patent No. 10-2698014 to support surface absorption and skin barrier vitality.

Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As anti-aging skincare formulation advances beyond ingredient concentration alone toward targeted surface delivery, ROADMIR BIO today highlighted the GeneAKG Aurora Anti-Aging Series. Formulated with more than 10,000 parts per billion (ppb) of GeneAKG alongside patented Power PulseTM microcurrent delivery technology, the collection is engineered to combine high active concentrations with enhanced topical absorption across a complete daily skincare regimen.









High-Concentration GeneAKG for Visible Skin Vitality

The signature active complex in the GeneAKG Aurora Series centers on alpha-ketoglutarate (AKG), an endogenous metabolic intermediate in the human tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle studied in peer-reviewed biochemical literature for its role in cellular energy metabolism, amino acid pathways, and antioxidant defense.

Building on broader scientific interest in AKG's biological pathways-including a 2023 scientific review indexed in the Science Citation Index (SCI) examining AKG's anti-aging mechanisms - ROADMIR BIO formulated every product in the GeneAKG Aurora Series with over 10,000 ppb of GeneAKG to address visible signs of skin aging across three cosmetic dimensions:



Brightening and Tone Clarity: Supporting antioxidant pathways associated with glutathione balance to promote a brighter, more even-looking complexion.

Firmness and Elasticity: Supporting amino acid and collagen-associated pathways to help soften the appearance of fine lines and improve visible skin resilience. Antioxidant Surface Defense: Helping defend the skin against environmental oxidative stress and free-radical exposure.

Patented Power Pulse Microcurrent Delivery

High ingredient concentrations offer limited cosmetic benefit if active compounds remain unabsorbed on the outer skin surface. To address topical permeability, the GeneAKG Aurora Series incorporates patented Power Pulse microcurrent technology (Korean Patent No. 10-2698014). According to the patent specification, the formulation system is designed to enhance electrical conductivity and localized voltage generation upon application, supporting active ingredient absorption and visible skin elasticity without requiring an external electronic beauty device.

Power Pulse integrates conductivity directly into the emulsion matrix by pairing lamellar liquid-crystal nanoemulsions with balanced electrolytes to form a conductive particle system. In-house electronic pulse display testing confirmed a broad zeta potential range and high formulation conductivity. Upon contact with the skin, micro-voltage differences between particles generate gentle self-activating microcurrents. Leveraging electrostatic repulsion, the system disperses active ingredients into nanoscale particles - approximately 1/200 the average diameter of a skin pore-to facilitate passage through the stratum corneum.

To balance penetration with skin comfort, the lamellar liquid-crystal structure mimics natural skin lipids to reinforce the moisture barrier and help minimize irritation. Elastic liposome carriers and a proprietary nanoemulsification process further support targeted, gradual release across the upper epidermal layers.

An Eight-Step Daily and Overnight Skincare Regimen

The GeneAKG Aurora Series spans eight coordinated formulations designed for progressive, layered application:



Preparation and Hydration: Cleanser and Essence Toner

Targeted Treatment: Ampoule Serum, Essence Lotion, and Eye Cream Daily Protection and Overnight Care: Day Cream, Night Cream, and Facial Mask

Each step is formulated to complement the conductive microcurrent environment established by preceding layers, supporting continuous daytime environmental defense and overnight moisture replenishment.

About ROADMIR BIO

Operating R&D and production centers across the United States and South Korea, ROADMIR BIO develops biotechnology-driven longevity solutions, anti-aging cosmetics, and nutritional supplements. Through formulation research and South Korean biomanufacturing partnerships, the company focuses on translating molecular and topical delivery science into daily skincare and wellness products. For more information, visit roadmirbio.com.

Cosmetic and Scientific Disclaimer

The GeneAKG Aurora Series is a cosmetic skincare line intended solely to cleanse, hydrate, protect, and improve the visible appearance of the skin. Products in this series are not drugs or medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, mitigate, or prevent any disease, nor to alter human cellular DNA or extend human life expectancy. References to peer-reviewed scientific literature on alpha-ketoglutarate (AKG) and Korean Patent No. 10-2698014 describe underlying biochemical research and formulation delivery mechanisms and do not constitute clinical proof of medical efficacy for the finished cosmetic products. Individual cosmetic results vary based on skin type, age, and consistent use. Consumers with sensitive skin or dermatological conditions should perform a patch test or consult a qualified dermatologist prior to use.

CONTACT: Son Sung Hun,...