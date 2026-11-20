MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beijing, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The English edition of the“2025 China Yearbook” has been released internationally, offering researchers, academic institutions, librarians and other readers a comprehensive annual reference to China's political, economic and social developments.

Published by Xinhua Publishing House, the latest edition continues a publishing initiative dating back to 1981, bringing together official statistics, institutional information, documentary materials and records of major developments in China. The series is designed to provide an organized reference source for readers seeking to examine China's development through documented information and annual records.

Spanning more than one million words and featuring over 100 archival photographs, the 2025 edition covers a broad range of subjects, including national affairs, government institutions, economic performance, social development and major events throughout the year. Statistical tables and supplementary reference materials provide additional data for research and comparison.

Recognizing the needs of readers outside the Chinese-speaking world, the new edition also introduces a redesigned index and improved navigation system, making its extensive content easier to access and consult. These editorial improvements are intended to help international readers locate relevant information more efficiently, regardless of their familiarity with China's institutional and administrative framework.

The source materials of the China Yearbook series are contributed by central government ministries and affiliated research institutions, with editorial compilation and English-language translation processes undertaken to ensure consistency and accuracy.

Expanding Its International Distribution Network

The English edition of the“2025 China Yearbook” is available through major international digital book platforms, including Amazon Kindle, OverDrive, Bolinda and Kobo. Print copies are also being distributed through an expanding international network of bookstores, with a presence in nearly 30 retail locations worldwide.

Participating bookstores include Librairie You Feng in Paris, Namee Bookstore in Bangkok, POPULAR Bookstores in Malaysia, AMOMENT Bookstore in Canada and International Book in the United Kingdom, alongside bookstores in Indonesia, Iceland and Laos, including Kompas Bookstore, Sigvaldi Bookstore and Nangxue Corner, respectively.

In addition to commercial distribution, the series has established a presence in the international academic library sector. According to the publisher, previous Chinese and English-language editions are held by nearly 100 university libraries worldwide. The 2025 edition is expected to further extend the publication's reach among academic institutions and research communities.

A Reference Resource for Research and Documentation

The latest edition also includes a special feature section addressing subjects that attracted significant international attention in 2025. The accompanying visual materials have been selected to complement the written record, providing additional documentary context and helping readers connect key developments with their historical and institutional settings.

Feedback gathered from librarians and regional and area studies scholars during previews at recent academic conferences has pointed to the practical value of consolidating extensive reference materials in a single publication.

“For academic libraries, having a structured annual reference can be particularly useful when researchers need to establish a factual baseline or cross-check information across different sources,” said an East Asian studies librarian who requested anonymity.

As international interest in China's economic, social and institutional developments continues, the publisher sees the yearbook as a long-term reference resource for readers seeking systematic access to annual information.

About China Yearbook

First published in 1981, the China Yearbook is an annual reference publication compiled from materials contributed by central government ministries and affiliated research institutions. Covering China's national affairs, institutional developments, economy, society and major events, the series aims to provide systematic documentation and reference materials for readers in China and internationally.

About China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd.

CNPIE C is a leading importer-exporter in the Chinese publishing industry and a premier international book fair organizer. CNPIEC has established long-term partnerships with libraries, academic institutions, and bookstores in more than 170 countries and regions. The company exports over 700,000 titles and more than 3 million copies/units of publications annually, covering books, newspapers, periodicals, audiovisual products, and digital content. Today, CNPIEC operates as a comprehensive enterprise group with business segments encompassing publications import and export, digital resource services, international exhibition hosting, print-on-demand, international publishing, cultural trade, finance, and real estate.



CONTACT: Celia Li E-mail:... Zhuolu Li E-mail:......