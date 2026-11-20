(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights Total revenue was $37.7 million, down 79.1% from $180.7 million in the same period of 2025. This substantial decline reflects the combined effect of a 38.0% year-over-year drop in the average Bitcoin's price during the period, softening demand for Cloud Mining Solutions, and the Company's deliberate strategic optimization of deployed hashrate.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Category ($ in millions) Revenue % of

Revenue Revenue % of

Revenue Cloud Mining Solutions $ 13.8 36.6 % $ 122.9 68.0 % Self-Mining Operations 18.4 48.8 % 20.1 11.1 % Mining Equipment Sales 2.0 5.3 % 35.8 19.8 % Hosting Revenue and Others 3.5 9.3 % 1.9 1.1 % Total Revenue $ 37.7 100.0 % $ 180.7 100.0 %



Net income was $24.9 million, compared to net income of $11.6 million in the same period of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP metric) increased to $35.0 million, compared to $22.1 million in the same period of 2025. Combined balance of cash and cash equivalents and digital assets1were $145.3 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $177.1 million as of December 31, 2025 and $119.5 million as of June 30, 2026.



“Amid lower average Bitcoin prices year over year and continued pressure on mining economics, we remained focused on adapting our operations to market conditions and executing our priorities. During the quarter, we continued to strengthen our overall hashrate capacity and fleet efficiency through the deployment of next-generation S21 XP miners, optimize power sourcing to improve mining economics, explore tokenized hashrate opportunities to extend the reach of our mining infrastructure, and expand our search for power resources and strategic partners across Central Asia, Southeast Asia and Latin America. Our cloud mining business remains a key growth engine through customer acquisition, retention, and broader service offerings, while self-mining enables us to generate Bitcoin directly through our mining operations and adjust our operating strategy according to market conditions. Looking ahead, we will remain committed to operating quality, mining economics, financial flexibility, and capital efficiency as we selectively pursue new opportunities, strengthen the resilience of our platform, and create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders,” said Leo Lu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

1 BTC was measured at fair value in the Company's financials for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Operational Highlights



Total hashrate under management decreased by 46.1% to 19.4 EH/s as of September 30, 2026, compared to 36.0 EH/s as of September 30, 2025.



Power capacity was 324 MW as of September 30, 2026, compared to 624 MW as of September 30, 2025.

Bitcoin (“BTC”) held by the Company decreased by 29.3% to 1,388 BTC as of September 30, 2026, compared to 1,962 BTC as of September 30, 2025. This reduction reflects the Company's ongoing treasury management strategy, under which BTC was disposed during the period to support operational needs and hashrate procurement activities. Self-mining production increased 48.3% to 258 BTC, compared to 174 in the same period of 2025.



As of September 30, Metric 2026 2025 Power capacity (MW) 324 624 Total hashrate under management (EH/s)(1) 19.4 36.0 BTC Holdings(2) 1,388 1,962





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 BTC Produced From BitFuFu self-mining operations 258 174 By customers from cloud-mining solutions (3) 195 1,033 Average BTC produced per day by customers and BitFuFu 4.9 13.1





(1) Defined as the hashrate that could theoretically be generated if all miners that have been energized are currently in operation including miners that may be temporarily offline. Hashrates are estimated based on the manufacturers' specifications. (2) Excludes BTC produced or pledged by cloud-mining customers. (3) Defined as the amount of BTC that was produced during the period by customers using hashrate purchased from cloud-mining solutions.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Review

Revenue

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2026 was $37.7 million, representing a decrease of 79.1% from $180.7 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to the decline in Cloud Mining Solutions and Mining Equipment Sales revenue.

Revenue from Cloud Mining Solutions for the third quarter of 2026 was $13.8 million, an 88.8% decrease from $122.9 million in the same period of 2025. This decline was primarily attributable to lower average selling prices, driven by lower year-over-year average BTC prices, and weaker market sentiment.

Revenue from Bitcoin self-mining operations in the third quarter of 2026 was $18.4 million, compared with $20.1 million in the same period of 2025. The year-over-year change primarily reflected the combined effect of: (1) a 38.0% decline in the average BTC price to $71,000 in the third quarter of 2026 from $114,500 in the third quarter of 2025; and (2) a 50.9% increase in average hashrate allocated to self-mining operations.

Revenue from mining equipment sales was $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with $35.8 million in the same period of 2025, driven by lower customer demand amid Bitcoin price uncertainty and broader market sentiment.

Revenue from Hosting and Other was $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared with $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by our Buy and Host one-stop solution, which continued to attract clients seeking asset ownership with simplified, hassle-free mining operations.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue in the third quarter of 2026 was $39.7 million, a decrease of 77.1% from $173.5 million in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was mainly attributable to a reduction in scale.

Operating Income/(Expenses)

Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were US$1.1 million, a significant increase from US$0.6 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to share-based compensation expenses of US$0.8 million, compared to less than US$0.1 million during the same period of 2025, partially offset by the absence of sales commission expenses, which amounted to US$0.2 million in the third quarter of 2025.

General and administrative expenses, and research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2026 were $2.1 million and $0.6 million, respectively. Excluding the increase in share-based compensation expenses of $0.3 million, these expenses were approximately in line with those in the same period of 2025.

Credit loss provision for other current assets was $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with nil in the same period of 2025. Of the $2.6 million provision, $2.05 million, representing 50% of the prepaid investment made in connection with the pending acquisition of a Bitcoin mining facility in Ethiopia, reflects the uncertainty around the transaction, as disclosed in the Company's September 2026 operating update. The Company continues to actively pursue all available measures to protect its legal rights and financial interests, as well as those of its shareholders.

The Company recognized a $36.5 million fair value gain on digital assets and digital asset-related receivables or payables in the third quarter of 2026, reflecting the recovery in Bitcoin prices during the period. By comparison, the Company recognized a $10.0 million fair value gain in the third quarter of 2025.

Net Income

Net income in the third quarter of 2026 was $24.9 million, compared to the net income of $11.6 million in the same period of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2026 was $35.0 million, compared to $22.1 million in the same period of 2025.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and digital assets of $145.3 million, compared to $177.1 million as of December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by the realization of Bitcoin holdings to fund ongoing operations and the net repayment of $11.5 million in Bitcoin-backed loans.

Conference Call

The Company's management team will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, November 20, 2026 (9:00 P.M. Singapore Time on the same day).

All participants must register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: BitFuFu Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call



Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, please visit or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

BitFuFu uses and considers Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental metric in reviewing and evaluating its performance. BitFuFu defines Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net profit/loss, plus (1) interest expense/(income), net, (2) income tax expense/(benefit), (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) share-based compensation, (5) impairment of fixed assets, and (6) provision of credit loss, together with adjustments for non-recurring items, if any. BitFuFu believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the consolidated financial results in the same manner as its management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods. However, non-GAAP financial measure is not defined under GAAP and are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools, which possibly do not reflect all items of expense that affect the Company's operations. BitFuFu's calculation of adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods of other companies, and therefore, the comparability of such measure may be limited. In addition, this non-GAAP financial measure adjusts for the impact of items that BitFuFu does not consider indicative of the operational performance of its business and should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net profit/loss or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its future performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned“Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this release. BitFuFu encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The announced results of the third quarter of 2026 are preliminary and subject to adjustments. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor contact:

BitFuFu Investor Relations

...

Liane Tang

...

Media contact:

BitFuFu Media Relations

...

BitFuFu Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Total revenues 37,731 180,671 153,151 374,110 Cost of revenues Cost of revenues incurred to a related party (25,586 ) (108,775 ) (65,681 ) (197,777 ) Cost of revenues incurred to third parties (11,474 ) (57,228 ) (81,464 ) (128,891 ) Cost of revenues – depreciation and amortization (2,669 ) (7,514 ) (8,589 ) (20,976 ) Total cost of revenues (39,729 ) (173,517 ) (155,734 ) (347,644 ) Gross (loss)/profit (1,998 ) 7,154 (2,583 ) 26,466 Operating income/(expenses) Sales and marketing expenses (1,074 ) (569 ) (2,635 ) (1,676 ) General and administrative expenses (2,127 ) (1,923 ) (6,231 ) (6,016 ) Research and development expenses (601 ) (602 ) (1,547 ) (1,353 ) Credit loss provision for other current assets (2,609 ) - (2,774 ) - Changes in fair value of digital asset receivables or payables 1,800 134 (1,203 ) 5,304 Changes in fair value of digital assets 34,710 9,906 (14,784 ) 27,406 Total operating income/(expense), net 30,099 6,946 (29,174 ) 23,665 Operating income/(expense) 28,101 14,100 (31,757 ) 50,131 Investment income 43 34 65 284 Interest expense (739 ) (2,199 ) (2,503 ) (6,482 ) Interest income 162 773 441 1,865 Other income, net 350 254 100 111 Income/(Loss) before income taxes 27,917 12,962 (33,654 ) 45,909 Income tax (expense)/benefit (3,044 ) (1,402 ) 3,034 (4,066 ) Net income/(loss) and total comprehensive income/(loss) 24,873 11,560 (30,620 ) 41,843 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (22 ) (17 ) (47 ) (91 ) Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of BitFuFu 24,851 11,543 (30,667 ) 41,752 Earnings per share: Ordinary shares – basic ($) 0.14 0.07 (0.18 ) 0.26 Ordinary shares – diluted ($) 0.14 0.07 (0.18 ) 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share: Ordinary shares – basic 173,801,841 164,516,040 169,061,511 163,636,472 Ordinary shares – diluted 179,053,816 169,898,332 169,061,511 * 169,018,764





* Diluted net loss per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 excludes ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of the Warrants, as their inclusion would have been anti-dilutive.





BitFuFu Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 26,765 27,761 Digital assets 118,516 149,289 Digital assets collateral receivable 100 24,075 Accounts receivable, net 3,078 12,326 Amount due from related parties 69,577 75,019 Prepayments 8,159 26,042 Inventory 1,839 145 Financial assets held for trading 1,334 521 Other current assets, net 7,644 9,358 Total current assets 237,012 324,536 Non-current assets: Equipment, net 17,723 20,672 Goodwill 4,235 4,235 Deferred tax assets, net 8,927 7,524 Operating lease right of use assets, net 254 436 Long term investment 826 177 Total non-current assets 31,965 33,044 Total assets 268,977 357,580 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payables 3,464 4,659 Contract liabilities 23,071 50,573 Long term loan – current portion - 15,000 Accrued expenses and other payables 11,873 16,060 Obligation to return collateral digital assets 151 3,349 Amount due to a related party 3 6,803 Taxes payable 822 1,792 Operating lease liabilities, current 258 251 Total current liabilities 39,642 98,487 Non-current liabilities: Long-term loans 3,500 - Long-term payable 91,864 94,364 Deferred tax liabilities, net 13,576 14,928 Operating lease liabilities, non-current - 197 Total non-current liabilities 108,940 109,489 Total liabilities 148,582 207,976 Total shareholders' equity 120,395 149,604 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 268,977 357,580





BitFuFu Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results

(In thousands)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income/(loss) 24,873 11,560 (30,620 ) 41,843 Add/(Minus): Income tax expense/(benefit) 3,044 1,402 (3,034 ) 4,066 Add: Interest expenses, net 577 1,426 2,062 4,617 Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,669 7,514 8,589 20,976 Add: Credit loss provision for other current assets 2,609 - 2,774 - Add: Share-based Compensation 1,213 182 2,376 481 Adjusted EBITDA 34,985 22,084 (17,853 ) 71,983