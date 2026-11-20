MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by Potemkin Limited (Potemkin) to purchase up to 10,000 shares of GE Aerospace common stock, which represents less than 0.001% of the shares outstanding, at a price of $186.00 per share in cash. Potemkin's offer price is 34.88% less than the $285.64 closing price per share of GE Aerospace's common stock on October 23, 2026, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer commenced and is 41.67% less than the $318.88 closing price per share of GE Aerospace's common stock on November 19, 2026, the day prior to this press release.

GE Aerospace does not endorse Potemkin's unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that GE Aerospace shareholders do not tender their shares in the offer because the offer is at a price significantly below the current market price for GE Aerospace's shares.

Shareholders should obtain current market quotations for their shares, consult with their broker or financial advisor, and exercise caution with respect to Potemkin's mini-tender offer. GE Aerospace recommends that shareholders who have not responded to Potemkin's offer take no action. Shareholders who have already tendered their shares may withdraw them according to Potemkin's offering documents.

Mini-tender offers seek to acquire less than five percent of a company's outstanding shares. Consequently, they can avoid many disclosure and procedural requirements of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules that apply to offers for more than five percent of a company's outstanding shares.

The SEC has cautioned investors about mini-tender offers, stating that mini-tender offers“have been increasingly used to catch investors off guard,” and that investors“may end up selling their securities at below-market prices.” The SEC's guidance to investors on mini-tender offers is available at

GE Aerospace encourages brokers and dealers, as well as other market participants, to review the SEC's letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosure available at

GE Aerospace requests that a copy of this press release be included with all distributions of materials relating to Potemkin's mini-tender offer for shares of GE Aerospace's common stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow, and the future at .



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CONTACT: Nicole Sizemore GE Aerospace 2039459783...