MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON and LONDON, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced it has declared a dividend of $0.69 per share, to be paid to shareholders on Dec. 7, 2026, with an ex-dividend and record date of Nov. 30, 2026.

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a global leader in the chemical industry. We develop, manufacture and market innovative products for applications ranging from transportation and infrastructure to food safety, clean water and quality healthcare.

We hold leading positions in polyolefins, oxyfuels, propylene oxide and acetyls. Our focus on safe and reliable operations, proprietary technologies and strong portfolio positions us for success. Through disciplined investments, we strengthen our core businesses, and build profitable circular and low-carbon solutions that create long-term value for our customers, investors and other stakeholders.

Our commitment to an inclusive global workplace enables employees to do their best work as they create solutions for everyday sustainable living. For more information, please visit or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Barrie Lee LyondellBasell 713-309-7575...